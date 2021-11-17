Elden Ring weapons stats, levelling and types explained

When it comes to Elden Ring weapons there's already a lot to breakdown from the recent network test, with 15 weapons across 13 categories. That's obviously not the full range just yet, but it gives us a great read on what to expect and what you should be thinking about playing and levelling up to make the best use of.

Each of the five Elden Ring classes revealed so far all come with a starter weapon, which will be the first decision you face when choosing something. Because Elden Ring's levelling system means your starter stats are more of a suggestion than anything else, you'll be able to use any weapon and play any style depending on where you put your points.

You can use Smithing Stone Shards to enhance most weapons, increasing their stats each time you pay the increasing Stone costs. As well as levelling weapons you'll also have to think about the Elden Ring Ashes of War system, which are extra abilities you can apply to weapons. These can add extra offensive skills like firing wind blasts at enemies, or zapping them with lightning. You can read our guide in that link for more information on those, as here we'll be focusing on just the basic weapon options.

Elden Ring weapon types

Dagger

(Image credit: Bandai namco)

As you'd expect daggers are fast, short range weapons that make up for low damage with the ability to land a torrent of blows quickly. Because of that they're maybe not the best starter weapons, relying on a good technical skill to land backstabs and ripostes (a high damage hit after a successful parry) to take advantage of a high critical damage.

The one example we've seen so far is the Redulva, which can be found in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins. It scales with strength and dexterity, and also comes with an inbuilt Blood Blade skill that lets you fire projectiles for ranged attacks.

Straight Sword

(Image credit: Bandai namco)

This basic sword type scales with strength and is a good compromise between damage and strength, with a range of good for slashing and thrusting attacks. Its simplicity is somewhat bolstered by being able to use almost every Ashes of War, meaning a range of extra skills can be used to bulk out its otherwise plain offensive options. The only one we've seen so far is the Longsword, which is exactly what it says - a simple, long sword. You'll have a little extra mobility with this option but you'll probably want a shield in your other hand to help you stay close enough to do damage without taking too many risks.

Greatswords

(Image credit: Bandai namco)

These are, as the name suggests, bigger swords. The trade off here is obviously sacrificing mobility and speed for heavier, more damaging hits. The Bastard Sword is the Bloody Wolf's starting weapon, although you can buy it from Merchant Kale as well. It scales with strength and dexterity and can be enhanced by a range of Ashes of War. We've also seen the Odorvis Greatsword, which can be stolen from a carriage near the Garfront Ruins. This comes with the Ordovis Vortex skill that lets you charge a spinning ground pound attack. It's tricky to fit the wind up in between incoming attacks, but it can do a lot of damage if you can land it.

Curved swords

(Image credit: Bandai namco)

A curved blade focuses on slashing damage, giving you faster blows in exchange for variety. The trade off means that, while as a sword they can use a lot of Ashes of War, they can't use anything that inflicts pierce damage. Currently there are two types of Scimitar in the game - the pair that the Warrior class starts with, and a different one you can buy from Merchant Kale. Currently the Scimitar comes with the Spinning Slash skill which lets you inflict a heavier, spinning slash attack.

Katana

This is another specialised sword type that focuses on slash and thrust damage, while traditionally applying haemorrhage effects. The only one we've seen so far is the Dragonscale Blade which is a drop from the Stonedigger Troll boss in the Limgrace Tunnels area. It scales with a wider range of stats - Strength, Dexterity, Faith and Arcane - and has the Hailstorm Sword skill which adds ice and electrical damage to the blade.

Double edged sword

This is an interesting weapon that's basically a double bladed sword. It can be used one handed as a more traditional option, but obviously is better using both hands to unleash a range of twirling attack that can hit multiple enemies in a wide area. So far we've seen the Twinblade, which can be found in Groveside Cave. This also uses the Spinning Slash skill to inflict heavier, spinning slash damage. Like basic swords it scales with strength and dexterity.

Hammers

(Image credit: Bandai namco)

As you'd expect, hammer type weapons - like the club the Prophet class starts with - are slow, heavy hitting weapons. The club, which you can also buy from Merchant Kale, scales highly with strength. You can use a range of Ashes to enhance its attacks but as a blunt weapon you can't use anything with a piercing effect.

Axes

(Image credit: Bandai namco)

These heavy, one handed weapons, provide a lot of attack options and usually inflict a lot of damage. The Champion class starts with a Battle Axe which features the skill Frenzy that lets you attack as long as you hold the button down or until you run out of FP, the stat that powers magic and abilities. You can also add a range of different skills using the Ashes of War.

Spears

The biggest advantage to a spear weapon is the extra range it gives you. The Winged Spear the Enchanted Knight class starts with scales with Strength and Dexterity, and is good for long distance piercing attacks. That also comes equipped with the Charge Forth skill that lets you unleash a couple of quicker heavier thrusts forward for more damage. You can also equip a range of other skills to give you different options.

Great Spears

(Image credit: Bandai namco)

As the name suggests this is a heavier spear that trades higher damage for slower, less manoeuvrable attacks. The Lance is currently the only example revealed. You can buy one from Merchant Kale, it also comes with the Charge Forth skill but you can add a range of different skills for more options.

Lightbows

It's not clear yet if the name 'Lightbow' confirms the possibility of a Heavybow but it's possible, if not likely given previous FromSoftware games. Currently the only one we've seen is the Shortbow which can be bought from Merchant Kale. Also as yet unconfirmed is whether you can change this ranged option with different Ashes of War skills. While none were in the network test, the weapon does appear in the menu suggesting it's possible, it just hasn't been shown yet. The Shortbow also comes with the Firing Position skill that lets you fire a more damaging shot to penetrate an enemy's guard.

Glintstone Staffs

(Image credit: Bandai namco)

These are basically magic wands in Elden Rings, used to cast sorceries (seven of which have been revealed so far). As a magic weapon it scales with intelligence and can't be altered by Ashes of War, with changes instead made by choosing different spells to cast. The Carian Sorcerer Staff is the only option revealed so far as the starting option for the Enchanted Knight. It can also be bought from Gatekeeper Gostoc in Stormveil Castle.

Sacred seals

Seals are one of the more unusual weapons in Elden Ring, used to cast incantations, which are based on a Faith stat. As a result this weapon also levels with that stat. These include offensive options, with some fire-based spells for example, but also a lot of status based effects to cure and clear things like poison, across the 12 incantations so far revealed. The Prophet class starts with the Clawmark Seal, which can also be bought from Gatekeeper Gostoc in Stormveil Castle. He also sells the Finger Seal which has a better Faith stat scaling, but also a higher Faith requirement to use.