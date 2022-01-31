Elden Ring has swarms of horrible little alien people

Elden Ring features some truly weird alien-like enemies, and fans aren't really sure what to make of them.

Just below, you can see a post that gained popularity on the Elden Ring subreddit over the past weekend. Don't worry, there aren't actually any spoilers in the post itself, but what is there is one exceptionally weird creature, even by developer FromSoftware's usual standards.

This small goblin-like creature looks like it hails from outer space - or at least that's how the legions of Elden Ring fans underneath the original subreddit post see it. In fact, you can get a glimpse of the creature(s) in action just below in the exclusive new Elden Ring gameplay footage from Game Informer, where we see the player character battling a mob of the small people.

Well, maybe "people" is a little generous for this lot. There's no doubt going to be swarms of the bloody things packed into Elden Ring in some horrific scenario, probably deep into a gloomy cavern, just waiting to ambush you and smash your head in. Lovely stuff.

Elden Ring's now less than a month away from launching, and it'll be here with us on February 25. FromSoftware's brand new game is eagerly anticipated after years in development, but it's now finally just around the corner, with a world ripe for exploration on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.

Elden Ring tips | Is Elden Ring on PS4? | Elden Ring classes | Elden Ring bosses | Elden Ring Ashes of War | Elden Ring weapons | Is Elden Ring a sequel to Dark Souls? | Will Elden Ring be on Game Pass? | How to get the Elden Ring horse