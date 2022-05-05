Early Breath of the Wild enemies might have a specific HP count for a very sneaky reason

By published

We're looking at you, Bokoblins and Guardian Scouts

Breath of the Wild Link
(Image credit: Nintendo)

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild player thinks they’ve figured out why enemies such as Bokoblins and Guardian Scouts have a HP of 13, and it’s linked to your weapon’s durability. 

As shared in the Breath of the Wild subreddit, there’s a theory that the Bokoblins and Guardian Scouts purposely have 13 health so that you’re forced to waste an extra hit of durability for a single point of damage. In the post, user u/casperdewith also included an infographic that shows how much damage all of the weapons in Link’s arsenal can do, with each of them adding up to the dreaded number 13.

i_think_i_found_out_why_bokoblins_and_guardian from r/Breath_of_the_Wild

If you didn’t know, each of the weapons that Link obtains throughout the duration of the game has a limited amount of uses before they break and need to be crafted or found again. The only exception to this rule is the Master Sword, which will not permanently break like the other weapons available in the game, but will instead lose energy with each hit and require a 10-minute recharge period once the energy has run out. 

Similarly, enemies in the game will have a specific number of required hits to take them out. This varies depending on the type of enemy with the small and slimy Chuchus requiring only 3 hits to kill and the mighty Gannon having a HP of 8,000 - meaning he’s much harder to defeat with the likes of a tree branch.  

In other Breath of the Wild news, its highly anticipated follow up has unfortunately been delayed and will now release in Spring 2023. Announced by Nintendo and series producer Eiji Aonuma in March, the reasoning for the delay wasn’t explicitly stated but it seems the project has a lot to offer players and the team may need a little more time to make it the best it can possibly be. 

Whilst we wait for Breath of the Wild 2, take a look at these 7 ingenious tricks and hacks players have discovered in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at University, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became GamesRadar's trainee news writer where I get to spread the word about the goings-on in the video game world. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing related topics after spending the last 15 years immersing myself in island life. I also know a thing or two about The Last of Us, and way too much about the Kingdom Hearts series.