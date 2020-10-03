EA might be about to finally announce Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

It looks like EA is finally lifting the lid on the still unannounced Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered .

Rumours have been swirling for months now, most recently via Amazon UK , which reportedly put up a listing for Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered. Though at the time we urged caution until we received solid confirmation either way, the page was yanked pretty promptly from Amazon's digital storefront, which was certainly suspicious if not quite completely damning.

Now, however, it's EA itself that's setting tongues wagging with a cheeky couple of tweets. Take a look:

That's not all, though. A countdown clock has also popped up on the official website , which looks set to hit zero on Monday, October 5, 2020. The clock is accompanied by sign-up information and the following mysterious statement: "5:10. How did he go so fast? Five ten. 'Call Big Joe's Pizzeria on 0800-510-510-510.' There's got to be a way to fix this".

They're really onto me. How much time did it take them to get chased by 10 cops on Heat 5? This has to be on purpose. pic.twitter.com/3SmctKgr85October 2, 2020

Right now there's no confirmation on when the remaster might hit our consoles, but the Amazon leak listed the game as releasing for £35 on November 13, 2020.

As for what formats the remaster might be available on? The original rumour via "a source familiar with the publisher's release slate" intimated that racer will be available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.