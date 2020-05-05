EA is making a Skate 3 mobile game, according to skateboarder Jason Dill

A Skate 3 mobile game is apparently in the works at EA, as skateboarder Jason Dill says the publisher of the skater sim reached out to see if he'd be interested in starring in the project.

Speaking on a recent episode of skating podcast The Nine Club, Dill reveals that he "got a call from the EA people about 10 months ago, and they said 'Hey we want to talk about the Skate game.'" You can watch the relevant part below.

"So this woman emailed me and said 'Hey Jason we want to do a mobile version of Skate 3', and I wrote back and said 'What else?'. She wrote back and said 'No, that's it.' So I write back and said 'Look, no big deal [but] no one wants your stupid mobile version of Skate 3. Make Skate f*****g 4 already. Just do it. You can't level it to the same numbers you get on other games. You do it for a cultural thing that pays you back later."

If you can't tell by now, Dill declined the offer to work with EA on the mobile title, responding to the publisher's refusal to his requests to make Skate 4 by wishing them "good luck on Need for Speed 29."

"I don't think it's right." he said. "I think it's f*****g dumb. I think the Skate organisation at EA have done themselves a big disservice by not actually trying."

EA continue to stay silent about the future of the Skate franchise, but I can't imagine the idea of a mobile port, instead of a full sequel, will go down well with the fan base. In better news, it very much sounds like we're getting a brand new Tony Hawk game later this year, the existence of which was also reconfirmed by Jason Dill on the same episode of The Nine Club.

