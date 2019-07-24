EA Access is finally on PS4 but its list of games is quite a bit shorter

The list of EA Access games is live on PS4 now, but there's a pretty major discrepancy between it and its Xbox One counterpart. EA's console-based subscription service, which includes an expanding selection of games for download along with other bonuses, offers 32 fewer games on Sony's platform than it does on Microsoft's. EA isn't just holding out on PS4 players because it's mad Sony took so long to embrace the service; all of the discrepancies are either Xbox One exclusives or are Xbox One backwards compatible games .

EA Access was only available on Xbox One for the first four years of its existence, so it naturally has some catching up to do on the Sony side. Even if the difference was unavoidable, it does make EA Access feel like a better value proposition on Xbox. Here is the full list of 32 games that you can get as part of EA Access on Xbox One but not on PS4.

Alice: Madness Returns

Army of Two

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Bejeweled 2 Deluxe

Bejeweled 3

Black

Dante's Inferno

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dead Space Ignition

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age: Origins

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

Fight Night Champion

Heavy Weapon

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Mirror's Edge

Peggle

Plants vs. Zombies

Skate 3

SSX

Titanfall

Zuma Deluxe

Zuma's Revenge!

The clear majority of the list is composed of Xbox 360 games that are playable on Xbox One. So if playing last-gen games on your current-gen system isn't a big selling point to you, you probably shouldn't sweat the difference. The PS4 catalog still offers 44 games, including the secret best shooter ever Titanfall 2 .