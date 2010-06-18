E3 2010: Hands-on with Quantum Theory

Quantum Theory (still can't figure out why it's called that) is a little like Gears of War, Gears of War, Gears of War, and maybe a little RE 5, Clive Barker's Jericho, and Gears of War. You're a ripped-as-shitmanly-man man, andyou and your sexyside-kick have to stop something that's probably really bad from happening.

Success in the demo we played depended on us constantly being behind cover - running in the open will get you killed quickly. We could hold three weapons at a time, andthough we had a little trouble distinguishing their icons, they were all a lot of fun, and there were lots of them! In the course of one, small level, we used a machine gun, shotgun, rocket launcher, grenade launcher, saw gun, plasma gun, and sniper rifle.

But as we said - we had to stay behind cover. There are melee attacks and combos, but we only used them when forced to (directed into a narrow passage and ambushed) - it was all running and slamming into concrete barriers the rest of the time. Not that there's anything wrong with that -the shooting was fun, if standard.

Visually, it'spretty but overloading. You, the monsters, and the environment all look a bit like they're layered with strips of wet clay. It's a lot to take in. Oh, and If "stop something really bad" isn't enough of a storydescription for you, check out ourprevious previews.

Jun 17, 2010