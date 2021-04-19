Dying Light Rust crossover event is live now

Techland announced today that Dying Light is crossing over with Facepunch Studio's Rust and getting some free limited-time weapons, enemies, and challenges.

The crossover event is live now on PC and runs until Monday, April 26 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT. Just by logging into Dying Light right now, you'll get the free Rust bundle, which comes with a new themed player character, buggy skins, assault rifle, custom SMG, and salvaged cleaver.

Though the Rust bundle will ensure you're equipped for the task, you can expect to see an increase in bandits and zombies in slums and Old Town. You'll also want to watch out for two new enemy types: Rust outpost scientists packing assault rifles and SMGs, and a new bucket helmet zombie. It's a dangerous world out there, but you can get exclusive in-game rewards by surviving and taking on research bounties.

Specifically, you can earn yourself gold blueprint upgrades for the new themed weapon set by collecting resources and completing research bounties during the event period. You can also team up with friends and hunt down airdrops, raid two new Rais' outposts, and kill bandits to get access to Gold Fire, Gold Freezing, and Gold Poison C4 dockets.

It's worth noting that Techland has only revealed the launch time for PC, so it's unclear if the event is coming to the PS4/Xbox One versions of Dying Light as well. We've reached out to the studio for comment and will update this article if we hear back.

After a year of silence, Techland is ready to talk about Dying Light 2 again.