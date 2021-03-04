Dungeons & Dragons is getting a third-person, AAA, open-world RPG

Developer Hidden Path is working on a full-fat, open-world Dungeons & Dragons video game.

The studio announced its latest project on Twitter by way of updated job listings. It's been hiring for the project for some time, but as recently as February, it only teased a fantasy RPG, never specifying that it's working within D&D. The newly updated teaser reads: "We are in development on a AAA, third-person, open-world fantasy RPG that will be taking place inside the Dungeons & Dragons franchise."

You may know Hidden Path from its contributions to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and the HD edition of Age of Empires 2, or perhaps original games like the well-regarded tower defense series Defense Grid . Nearest we can tell, the studio's clearest work of conventional high fantasy is Witchblood, a VR platformer with some medieval and magic undertones, so this D&D project will be relatively new ground for the studio itself (individual creators notwithstanding).

I say high fantasy since D&D typically conjures visions of elves and dwarves and, well, dragons, but the franchise is home to an enormous range of creatures and themes. For now, we only know that Hidden Path's game takes place somewhere "inside the Dungeons & Dragons franchise," so it could explore any number of more specific settings.

That's also pretty much all we know for now. The job listings for the project are deliberately vague, and the studio hasn't said anything else about the game publicly. When we know more, you'll know more. For now, revel in the knowledge that there's more D&D-flavored RPG goodness on the way.