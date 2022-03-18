Chris Pine says Dungeons & Dragons movie is a mix of Princess Bride, Monty Python, and Game of Thrones

Chris Pine has teased what to expect from his upcoming fantasy movie Dungeons & Dragons, describing it as a mix between Game of Thrones, The Princess Bride, and Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Written and directed by Game Night's Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the adaptation of the role-playing game of the same name will see the likes of Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant share the screen with the Star Trek actor.

For now, plot details are being kept firmly under wraps, but Pine's recent interview with Collider has given us some very welcome clues in regards to its tone.

“Well, what I will say is we had a hell of a fun time making it. There was a lot of laughs," he told the publication. "The way that I’ve been describing it, it’s like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, [and] just a smidge of [Monty Python’s] Holy Grail.

"It’s somewhere in that ballpark. It’s a lot of fun. It’s got a lot of thrills. It’s poppy, it’s eighties heartfelt, there’s a bit of Goonies in there."

Pine also revealed a little something about his character, branding him "the ultimate party planner." That's all we're getting for now, though, when it comes to specifics.

"I think it’s going to be really good. I mean, who fucking knows, but I think we got a good shot and the directors Jon and John are killer guys," Pine gushed. "They know comedy, they know heart and we had a great cast, and we had a good time making it. That’s all you can ask for.”

Dungeons & Dungeons is currently scheduled to release in US cinemas on March 3, 2023. If you're into all things magical and mythical, check out our list of the best fantasy movies here.