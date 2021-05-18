Drops of God manga finally available in English, all 44 volumes

Beginning Tuesday, May 18, all 44 volumes of the internationally best-selling manga The Drops of God will be available in English for the first time.

(Image credit: comiXology Originals / Kodansha)

Comixology Originals and Kodansha have released the final 11 translated volumes, joining the previously-translated 33, which can now all be read digitally and can be read for free by customers of Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited, and comiXology Unlimited.

The titles are also available for purchase from the Amazon Kindle store and comiXology.

Created and written by Tadashi Agi with artwork by Shu Okimoto, The Drops of God has had an "unprecedented impact on the international wine market and the various wines featured throughout the series," according to Kodansha.

"The Drops of God weaves an intoxicating tale of family dynamics and wine education," reads the press announcement for the newly translated editions



"When world-renowned wine critic Kanzaki Yutaka passes away, his will reveals that his fortune of a wine collection isn't automatically bequeathed to his only son Kanzaki Shizuku, who, in a snub, went to work at a Japanese beverage company whose main focus is selling beer. In order to take ownership of his legacy and the inheritance, Shizuku must correctly identify and describe thirteen wines, the first twelve heaven-sent wines known as the 'Twelve Apostles' and the thirteenth known as the 'Drops of God,' while competing against the stellar young wine critic, Toomine Issei.

"With determination, a strong sense of taste and smell, and an uncanny ability to describe his experiences, Shizuku submerges himself in the world of wine to try to solve its mysteries and defeat Issei."

Check out preview pages of the translated editions in our gallery.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: comiXology Originals / Kodansha) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: comiXology Originals / Kodansha) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: comiXology Originals / Kodansha) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: comiXology Originals / Kodansha) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: comiXology Originals / Kodansha)

Currently, much of The Drops of God are effectively digital exclusive for English readers; print editions of the first eight volumes were released years ago, but have been out-of-print for some time.

If you read comics digitally, make sure you're aware of the best digital readers for Android and iOS devices.