Drop everything and watch 30 minutes of Zelda: Link's Awakening gameplay footage

Nintendo has given us an extended look at the gameplay in The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, a remake of the 1993 Gameboy title of the same name. It's the longest bit of footage we've gotten yet, and it gives us a great idea of what to expect when the game drops on September 20.
If you're unaware of Link's Awakening, just know that it's like no other Zelda game - it exists on its own, in a quirky little world halfway between Hyrule and the Mario universe. The new footage, which debuted at Gamescom, gives us an in-depth look at the dungeon creator, including a few mini-boss battles that may feel like déjà vu for anyone who played the original title. Link's Awakening famously included cameos from Mario characters like Bomb-Ombs, Chain Chomps, Shy Guys, and a cameo from a character known as Anti-Kirby. The gameplay revealed at Gamescom is vibrant and adorable, and by all accounts, seems to be a loyal remake.
Producer Eiji Aonuma vaguely teased a Link's Awakening remake back in a 2016 interview with Edge Magazine, saying "I can’t really share much; I’m not sure I’m allowed to say anything. But I really like the idea of a game where I can live as a thief. That’s all I’ll say.” Oh Aonuma, you wily man, you.
Link's Awakening will be available for the Nintendo Switch on September 20.
