Media Molecule wants to let Dreams creations go beyond PlayStation

Right now, the only way to play the creations of Dreams' inventive community is to load up Dreams on your very own PS4. Media Molecule isn't into the whole "limitations" thing. The studio's future plans include support for publishing Dreams creations beyond the game itself, even to non-Sony platforms, exponentially increasing the number of people who could experience them. Since Media Molecule already has commercial licenses set up for players, it could even be a way for successful creators to make a living.

Media Molecule co-founder Kareem Ettouney revealed the company's broader dreams for Dreams in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz . Despite being a Sony-owned studio that makes PlayStation-exclusive games, Ettouney said he wants horizons to be as broad as possible for players and creators alike.

"We want people to be able to go to the moon with their projects. [...] The very limited exporting features the moment are like exporting a video, but we have in the long-term [plans for] exporting a standalone game outside of Dreams entirely - exporting to other devices and beyond."

The company first has to prove to creators that it really does intend for their creations to be theirs, Ettouney added, saying that people have already used Dreams to make album covers, portfolio pieces, and beyond. Allowing the full creations themselves to exist beyond Dreams would follow on for that. As for Dreams itself, Media Molecule's goal is "for Dreams to last for 20 years" with continual expansions and improvements.

That could mean Dreams will one day expand to PC and Mac with "pro" versions, or at the very least there's a good chance you'll see it surface again on PS5 . Granted, this all depends on how successful Dreams is in its early stages - it is technically still in early access on PS4.