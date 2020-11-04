Dragon Quest 11 Definitive Edition gets free 10-hour demo on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition (phew) is making its way to PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, and a 10-hour demo is available for download now.

Considering there are plenty of full-priced games that end under 10 hours, this is a real gift from Square Enix. Better yet, any progress that you make in the demo carries over to the full game. "To be frank, calling this a demo is kind of underselling it," Square Enix says in the announcement.

The definitive edition of Dragon Quest 11, initially only available on Switch, includes all sorts of goodies that the original release didn't have. There's Classic Mode, which lets you play through the entire game in the 16-bit style of early Dragon Quest games. Then you've got entirely new mini-chapters for each of the main characters, adding depth to their stories to varying degrees.

Square Enix also responded to feedback to the synthesized score from the original release by introducing a fully-orchestrated version for the Definitive Edition. As I noted in my review of the game from last year, the orchestral score is a big improvement over the standard version of the game. That said, you can opt to hear the original synthesized soundtrack if you prefer.

That's not all. The Dragon Quest 11 definitive edition also includes new language options, a fully fleshed-out photo mode, a new shortcuts menu, more creatures to ride, a new "Ultra-Fast" battle speed option, and new Draconian quest options. Further, the portable forge can be used anywhere, you can switch outfits without altering your stats, and you can call your horse at any point in the game.

The hefty Dragon Quest 11 demo should tide you over while we wait for these exciting upcoming games of 2020.