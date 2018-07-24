Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC brings the total number of Gokus up to five(!)

The next batch of characters set to be added to Arc System Works' Dragon Ball FighterZ have been confirmed and, as many had suspected, they are alternate forms of series mainstays, Goku and Vegeta.

Both characters are modeled after their appearances during the Saiyan Saga, Dragon Ball Z's first major story arc. In other words, no world-destroying, golden-haired super saiyans here. Instead, you'll find Vegeta still wearing his classic Saiyan battle armor, and Goku relying on his Kaio-ken technique and Spirit Bomb.

These character trailers only give us the briefest of glimpses at the fighters in action, but there's definitely a clear difference in how they play vs their current counterparts. The fact that Vegeta still has his tail makes me wonder if we'll get to see him transform into a gigantic ape monster like he did in the animated series. Meanwhile, this form of Goku pays homage to the earlier, less serious days of Dragon Ball Z, with him flying into battle on his nimbus cloud and spinning playfully onto the arena.

This brings the total number of Gokus or Goku lookalikes up to a whopping five; with his addition, the game will feature Super Saiyan Goku (self-explanatory), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku (yes that's really what it's called), Goku Black (eeeeevil Goku), Bardock (technically Goku's dad and not actually Goku, but looks exactly like him so I'm counting it), and this base form Goku. At least Bandai Namco has a sense of humor about all of it though:

*slaps game* This bad boy can fit so many Gokus! pic.twitter.com/SPJkFi4oBrJuly 24, 2018

Base forms for Goku and Vegeta will be available to purchase separately or as part of the season pass in August.