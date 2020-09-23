Doom and Doom 2 get a Norse makeover with this total conversion mod

There's a brand new total conversion mod out for both Doom and Doom 2 today, and it transforms the game into a viking battle simulator.

The new mod, called Rekkr, is a brand new add-on available for free for the PC versions of Doom and Doom 2. "REKKR takes on a Norse-inspired setting casting you as a mighty warrior who, after narrowly surviving a shipwrecked expedition, encounters a terrible occupying force…one that doesn’t seem to be of this world," the official description reads on Bethesda's website.

Our first Total Conversion Add-on, REKKR is available for free in re-releases of DOOM & DOOM II today. Take up your axe and runic staff and lay waste to evil across four awesome Episodes! https://t.co/ht1Ph9roGM pic.twitter.com/bxiRNhdigMSeptember 22, 2020

In all, Rekkr boasts a total of 25 brand new levels for both games. There's a completely new soundtrack, as well as new weapons like crossbows and staffs, new enemy types with different behaviour patterns to your regular demons from hell, and more.

Bethesda has actually put together a full interview with the lead developer behind the Rekkr total conversion mod, Matthew Little. In the interview, Little explains how it was his father who got him into both Doom and the modding scene for Bethesda's game, as well as revealing that a team of 11 people in total banded together to make the Rekkr mod.

Head over to the official Rekkr website to download the new total conversion mod for Doom and Doom 2 right now.

Doom continues to roll on as one of the most revered shooters in gaming. If you're playing a Doom game that's a little bit more recent than the 1993 game, you can check out our guide on where to find the cheat discs in Doom Eternal.