Don't Breathe 2 confirms release date and reveals first new image of the Blind Man

The sequel to Fede Alvarez's home invasion film, Don't Breathe, has a release date, and a first look at the "Blind Man" character. Don't Breathe 2 will be released on August 13.

USA Today shared the image for the sequel, showing star Stephen Lang with a hammer that definitely won't end up being used in some terrible act of vengeance.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

In the original Don't Breathe a group of young burglars gets a nasty surprise when they break into the home of a blind man called Norman Nordstrom, only to find a pregnant woman being held prisoner and that their "victim" has terrible plans for them.

Don't Breathe 2 makes the "Blind Man" the star and, according to a synopsis shared with Bloody Disgusting, sounds like it will attempt to redeem the character. This time around instead of keeping women chained in his basement he's rescued and is raising a young girl, until kidnappers come and steal her away.

Don't be surprised if all is not as it seems with this synopsis. This character was, after all, the one who tried to impregnate a young woman against her will to replace his dead daughter. Hard to imagine him as the hero of any story, even in these dark times.

Stephen Lang, who plays Nordstrom, wasn't dropping any hints in a recent interview, except that Don't Breathe fans might be in for a surprise.

"I never walked away from a scene on this feeling like we’d left something on the table there. We really strived to get everything we could out of it," he told Hollywood Reporter. "It has a tremendous kinship with the first film, but in many ways — in every way — it’s very much its own thing."

Back in 2016, when discussing a sequel with IGN, producer Sam Raimi declared their plans at the time "the greatest idea for a sequel I've ever heard. I'm not kidding."

