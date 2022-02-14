There's a hard to spot Captain Carter Easter egg in the Doctor Strange 2 poster

The Doctor Strange 2 poster is hiding a Captain Carter Easter egg.

The new poster accompanies the second trailer for Multiverse of Madness, and features Stephen Strange surrounded by fractured glass. The shards all feature images of characters, with Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, Mordo, and even other versions of Strange himself.

Zoom in on the bottom right corner, though, and you'll see one very small fragment includes Captain Carter's distinctive shield. Check it out below.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

And here's a closer look at the shield, which features the colors of the United Kingdom's flag. It's relatively hard to notice, as half of it is missing, but that's definitely Carter's shield tucked into the poster.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Considering What If…? was all about the multiverse, it's no surprise that a character from the animated series might be making the jump to live-action. Whether Captain Carter does actually show up beyond this Easter egg remains to be seen, though – as does whether the live-action version would be portrayed by Hayley Atwell reprising her Peggy Carter role, as she did for What If…?

What is clear, though, is that Captain Carter is likely going to be an important Marvel character moving forward. It's already been confirmed that she'll appear in every season of What If…?, and the finale of season 1 revealed her as a member of the Guardians of the Multiverse.

Like the poster, there's plenty to analyze in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer. The voice of Patrick Stewart can be heard, potentially meaning mutants are making their MCU debut, and speculation is blazing about who could form the Illuminati in live-action after the secret hero group was teased in the new footage.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives this May 6. While you wait, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 for absolutely everything else the MCU has in store for us.