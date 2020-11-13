Disney Plus reveals Mulan was a success, hints at more Premiere Access releases

Disney Plus is home to the House of Mouse's considerable entertainment library, including recent releases like The Mandalorian and Mulan as well as more classic offerings. In a quarterly earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek shared some info on how the streamer is doing.

The live-action remake of Mulan was set for a March theatrical release but was repeatedly delayed until eventually finding a home as a Premier Access title on Disney Plus. Chapek, as reported by Deadline, said that he was “pleased with the results of Mulan as a Premier Access title.” He didn’t reveal any figures, but it’s expected that a more concrete indication of the film’s success will be unveiled on Disney’s investor day this December 10.

Chapek added “we saw positive results to know that that we had something in the Premier Access strategy”, and explained the reason for Soul launching free for subscribers this Christmas: “In terms of Soul, we also realise that the lifeblood of Disney Plus is providing content to base level subscribers. The idea was that it was a really nice gesture to take it out during the holiday period and provide it on the service.”

Mulan’s apparent success explains why the studio is apparently looking into more Premier Access releases, as reported by Screen Rant, with Chapek commenting that “there's going to be a role for it strategically in our portfolio of offerings.” Again, we’ll likely find out more about this on December 10.

Disney Plus seems to be a massive success for Disney – The Hollywood Reporter say that, in the streamer’s initial 11 months, Disney Plus has garnered 73.7 million subscribers.

It seems very likely that Disney Plus will keep going from strength to strength, with The Mandalorian season 2 currently dropping a new episode each week and highly anticipated Marvel originals like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on the way, with WandaVision arriving January 2021. More Premier Access releases will probably be another attraction to the service.

