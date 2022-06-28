Disney Dreamlight Valley early access opens this September

Early access to The Sims-esque life sim Disney Dreamlight Valley opens September 6 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

As developer Gameloft unveiled during today's third-party-focused Nintendo Direct Mini, Disney Dreamlight Valley will be playable at the tail end of summer. Early access will begin on all platforms simultaneously, while the full, free-to-play game is expected sometime next year after an undetermined stay in early access.

Outside of Xbox Game Pass, early access to Disney Dreamlight Valley is tied to a paid founder's pack which comes with some bonus in-game currency and cosmetics. The founder's pack wasn't mentioned during today's Nintendo Direct, nor has it officially been priced just yet.

This story is developing…