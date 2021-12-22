Disco Elysium: The Final Cut gets a physical release on Switch in March

The physical edition of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut has a March 15 release date on Switch.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is a reworked and expanded version of the acclaimed 2019 RPG, complete with new quests and voice acting for the nearly 300 characters in the game, the narration, and the player-character skills. It's available digitally on Switch already - as well as PlayStation and Xbox - but now it's getting a boxed edition on Nintendo's hybrid console. It'll cost $40 and include an 18x24" poster and a 190-page digital artbook, making it a better deal than the digital version, which is the same price but obviously doesn't include the extra goodies. Pre-orders are open now, but we could only find the standard physical edition at US retailer Best Buy.

If you're a really big fan of the game, you might consider the collector's edition, which is $250 and includes a premium box case, hand-painted vinyl sculpture of a mind totem, hardcover art book, fabric map, and more. The same collector's edition package is available for PlayStation and Xbox, but publisher iam8bit says it won't start shipping until Q2 2022, so somewhere between April and June of next year.

The Final Cut expansion is available as a free upgrade if you own the standard version of Disco Elysium, so if you haven't checked out the new stuff, what are you waiting for?

