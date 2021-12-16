Batman crossover "Shadows of the Bat" concludes in March with an unexpected return

The 12-part Detective Comics 'Shadows of the Bat' weekly crossover by series writer Mariko Tamaki that begins in January concludes with its final four issues in March - Detective Comics #1055 through #1058 - in the main story illustrated by Amancay Nahuelpan for the March chapters.

Oh, and that may feature the surprise return of a major character...

Detective Comics #1058 (Image credit: DC)

Each of the four issues features a main cover by Irvin Rodriguez and variant covers by Lee Bermejo and Jorge Fornés.

The 'Shadows of the Bat' event features the members of the Bat-Family dealing with a Gotham City crisis without family patriarch Batman and involves the gaping hole the destroyed Arkham Asylum leaves in the city and the attempt to replace it with Arkham Tower headed by the mysterious, cruel, and conniving Dr. Wear that ends up going horribly array.

And we mean the entire Bat-Family, including Nightwing, Harley Quinn, the Arkham patient who thinks she's Harley Quinn, Huntress, the Batgirls, Batwoman, Tim Drake, Psycho-Pirate (huh?), and ... wait for it ... Batman!

Yes, it appears Batman's high-profile exit from Gotham City might be short-lived. Or at the very least, he comes back temporarily to help with the Arkham Tower mess.

And for you hardcore Batman fans: as for the appearance Batman of Zur-En-Arrh on the Detective Comics #1055 variant cover by Fornés ... your guess is as good as ours.

Here is DC's description of each issue, followed by a gallery of all its covers.

March 1's Detective Comics #1055:

"The Tower under siege! With their grand scheme crumbling around them, Dr. Wear and the mysterious Dr. Ocean have lost control of Arkham Tower to the patients it houses...who just so happen to be some of the most violent, murderous villains Gotham City has ever seen. The Bat-Family on the inside are in shambles: Huntress is wounded, Nightwing is carrying 175 pounds of smarmy jerk on his shoulder, and Dr. Meridian is incapacitated. Who's left to save the civilian hostages from this nightmare? Hmm...wasn't there a patient who thought she was Harley Quinn?"

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

March 8's Detective Comics #1056:

"The Scarecrow stalks The Tower! Dr. Jonathan Crane, who recently terrorized Gotham City during 'Fear State,' is but one of many villainous inhabitants of Arkham Tower jockeying for position as leader of the hostage situation unfolding before everyone's eyes. But with security down, Huntress, Nightwing, and Harley Quinn are no longer quite so outnumbered...here come Batwoman, the Batgirls, and Tim Drake to the rescue! Can the Bat-Family save the innocent civilians caught in the crossfire? And that's not the only help arriving on the scene..."

Detective Comics #1056 also features a variant cover by Puppeteer Lee.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

March 15's Detective Comics #1057:

"Batman is back! And just in time to save the life of Nightwing, who was given a fear toxin super-dose and tossed out of a skyscraper—another tragedy surrounding Arkham Tower's hostile takeover. As Scarecrow readies his forces for the big bat, war erupts on every floor of the building between the Penguin's thugs, the Party Crashers, the murderous Arkham inmates, and an overwhelmed Bat-Family who's struggling to get everyone out alive! Will the return of the bat be enough to turn the tide to victory...or does another X factor lurk in the battle that could save the day?"

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

Finally in March 22's Detective Comics #1058:

"The Tower crashes to a close! In the epic finale to this weekly tale of terror, alliances are forged amongst unlikely allies, and the Bat-Family reassess their strategy in their war on crime in Gotham City. Will Psycho-Pirate be Batman's newest eyes and ears on the streets? Can Koyuki Nakano ever recover from the traumatic events she witnessed? How much fun will the Batgirls have beating the snot out of Penguin’s goons at a seedy motel? The answers await you and much, much more in this cataclysmic culmination! (Except for the Batgirls, I'll tell you right now that answer is 'a lot.')"

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

The special weekly event also includes a 12-part backup story 'House of Gotham' by Matthew Rosenberg and Fernando Blanco which is told through the eyes of a boy whose life was changed by the Joker one night early in Batman's.

In 'House of Gotham' part 9, "The boy is growing up...and growing into the man that Gotham City has made him. Through the trauma of his time with the Penguin to the terror wrought by Azrael, a new mission springs to mind for this lost son of Gotham...murder."

In 'House of Gotham' part 10, "On a mission to kill the source of his trauma, the boy's aim squares solely on The Joker and the Batman...two sides of the same coin that have, in his mind, caused him and the city nothing but pain. Plus: Batgirl, a villainous run-in, and another step toward disaster for Jim Gordon!"

In the penultimate chapter of 'House of Gotham,' "A battle erupts between Batman, The Joker, and the Boy in horrifying fashion! Bruce Wayne has felt responsibility for this situation for years now...but does he have what it takes to save the life of his sworn enemy?"

Finally in the conclusion of 'House of Gotham,' "Batman is faced with an impossible decision: kill a monster of his own creation...or let others be killed in the process. 'Save the patient in front of you' was the advice from Thomas Wayne..."

Look for DC's full March 2022 solicitations at 12pm ET on December 17.

Keeping track of a 12-part weekly event is exactly why Newsarama created its guide to all the new Batman comics, graphic novels, collections from DC arriving in 2021 and 2022.