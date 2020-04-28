Destroy All Humans remastered is coming this July

Destroy All Humans remastered will launch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on July 28.

THQ Nordic dropped the release date on Twitter today, alongside a new trailer showing off the remake's updated visuals. It's Destroy All Humans through and through, but the art's gone through a serious glow up since its PS2-era release.

Prepare your defenses, the Invasion will begin on July 28th, 2020!Destroy All Humans will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.Pre-order here: https://t.co/VbE5BGsDgb#DestroyAllHumans #WorldDominationTour pic.twitter.com/e9hUOGChEHApril 28, 2020

If you missed the party back in 2005, let me catch you up to speed. Destroy All Humans is a third-person open-world action game about an alien named Crypto who wants to - you guessed it - destroy all humans. It's unabashedly immature, vulgar, and cartoony, and it really is quite a lot of fun. It's like one of the early GTA games, but with an alien protagonist wielding guns straight out of Jak 3. You can zap humans, disintegrate them, rip their brains out - the works. Oh, and it's got distinctly Kaiju-like UFO sections where you smash cities to pieces like a toddler wrecking a LEGO city.

I actually had the chance to go hands-on with the remaster at THQ Nordic's E3 2019 showing, and having played the original to death as a young teen, I was quite impressed with it. It looks and feels exactly the way I remember it, which can only mean it looks and feels way better than the original actually did. The voices and sound effects are spot-on, too. The developers at Black Forest told me that the remake includes some new content and modernizes some of the game's more arcane systems, but it's remarkably faithful to the original. It's no Resident Evil 2 Remake, but Destroy All Humans HD looks like a solid pick for those after some old-school arcade fun or just simple nostalgia.