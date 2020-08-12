Destiny 2 Solstice: fastest Adventure for armor upgrades

On the Destiny 2 Solstice grind and need the fastest Adventure around? You're in the right place.

What is the fastest Adventure in Destiny 2? Well, the answer changes depending on the weekly Flashpoint. Assuming you've cleared all normal Adventures once already, Adventures will only be available on planets designated as the Flashpoint location. The planetary rotation changes randomly, so you'll generally need to wait until the weekly reset to pick the shortest Adventure from all of the ones available, and even then you may be stuck with whatever is set as the current Heroic Adventure (more on this later).

For the first week of the Solstice of Heroes event (from August 11 through August 18), the Flashpoint planet is Mercury, so that's where you'll be doing Adventures. This is a bit awkward because the Adventures on Mercury were designed differently from other planets due to the weapons and triumphs tied to them. They also seem to be bugged, especially with regards to Brother Vance's inventory. As a result, assuming you're on top of old content, you'll likely only be able to run one to three Heroic Adventures on Mercury per day.

That said, you can join someone else in a Mercury Adventure to continue farming. Grab a friend, have them start an Adventure, and join them once it's in progress. In theory, you may also be able to start an Adventure on an alternate character, have a friend join you, then hop back to the character whose armor you're progressing and rejoin that same friend. But again, your mileage may vary depending on which Mercury Adventures you've completed in the past.

There are only three Adventures on Mercury. Those are:

Bug in the System

The Runner

The Up and Up

All of these Adventures open with a sprint through the Infinite Forest, and we do mean a sprint. You can ignore all of the enemies in these sections apart from the red Daemons which block your path forward. Kill them, ignore everything else, and move up.

The Runner and The Up and Up end with simple mini-boss fights, but the finale for Bug in the System is a time-gated section with waves of Hive. It sucks that you can't blitz through it, but you've got to do what you've got to do.

If you find yourself in some glorious limbo where you're able to choose which Adventure to replay, either because Brother Vance is working correctly or because you have friends to farm with, go for The Runner. It's hands-down the fastest Adventure on Mercury.

We'll update this guide with advice on the fastest Solstice Adventures every week with each new Flashpoint, so check back soon for more time-saving tips.