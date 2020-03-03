Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy trailer reveals new Exotics, seasonal armor, and the return of Rasputin

Bungie just released the first official gameplay trailer for Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy, and it's chock-full of story details, activity teasers, and plenty of new Exotics.

The Season of the Worthy will star Warmind heroine Ana Bray and Titan Vanguard Zavala. The two have teamed up to handle a new Cabal threat: after their defeat in the Season of Dawn, the Cabal have sent the Almighty - that big H-shaped ship from the Red War campaign - on a collision course with the Tower and the Last City around it. To defend against this unexpected attack, Ana and Zavala need to reactivate the Warmind Rasputin, which Osiris confronted in a pre-season teaser.

Rasputin ties directly into the new activities in the Season of the Worthy: Seraph Towers and Rasputin Bunkers. Seraph Towers are new Public events which seem to resemble the old Rift Crucible mode in that you grab some energy and dunk it. The seasonal page says these are necessary to "prepare Rasputin's defenses," so they may have other implications beyond most Public Events.

Then there's Rasputin's Bunkers. Here's Bungie's description: "Rise to Rasputin's challenge and clear bunkers throughout the system to reestablish communication with the Warmind." According to the Season of the Worthy roadmap, these bunkers are actually Legendary Lost Sectors which will be released throughout the season. Hopefully they prove to be much meatier than normal Lost Sectors.

Of course, the leading act next season is Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris , a full-fat return to the original pinnacle PvP mode rather than a rehash of the old Trials of the Nine. The new seasonal trailer and website offer a closer look at the weapons and armor available from Trials, and it all looks mighty slick.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Next, we've got three new Exotics: the auto rifle Tommy's Matchbook, the shotgun Fourth Horseman, and an unnamed machine gun shown in the trailer above. Tommy's Matchbook is included with the season pass and will be unlocked automatically. Fourth Horseman, meanwhile, is a returning Exotic from the original Destiny. Here's hoping this four-barreled shotgun has been buffed since we last saw it. As for that machine gun, we'll just have to wait and see how it comes into play. We may have another Destiny 2 Xenophage on our hands.

Exotics aside, Bungie also showed off some new Legendary weapons and armor coming next season, not to mention the new season pass reward track. The roadmap also reveals a new event called the Guardian Games coming in April, which is described as a "class competition" which awards new armor.

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Season of the Worthy will kick off on Tuesday, March 10 and run through June 9. You can find more details on its newly minted homepage .