How to unlock Heroic Adventures on Mercury in Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris

If you’ve been playing Destiny 2 for any length of time you’ll know all about Adventures already. These are essentially mini story missions that you can pick up on any of the planets as and when you please. However, with the arrival of Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris you can now activate Heroic versions of those Adventures providing you’re on Mercury and have purchased the DLC, here’s how.

First you’ll need to complete all the story missions in Curse of Osiris and return to Brother Vance in the lighthouse to get the next milestone. This will task you with beating all three of the new Adventures on Mercury one by one. Once this is done return to Brother Vance for a final time and you’ll unlock Heroic Adventures on Mercury.

These can only be tackled on a one per day basis and led to Lost Prophecy weapons (something which we’ll cover in another video) so they’re well worth doing. Be warned though they are not easy to do solo as they feature the Prism modifier which cycles through the elemental damage buffs every 30 seconds. A trait which will be familiar to anyone who’s tackled the nightfall strikes.

Completing these Heroic adventures will reward you with a Prophecy Tablet which you’ll need to fill but we’ll go into all that in another video. Until then get adventuring.