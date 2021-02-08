Demon Slayer game coming to next-gen consoles in Japan later this year

There's a Demon Slayer game coming to next-gen consoles and PC later this year in Japan.

Via publisher Aniplex (and translated by Gematsu), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hinokami Keppuutan is slated to launch at some point later this year in Japan. Right now, developer CyberConnect2 has confirmed that the game will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The press release from Aniplex gives us our first details about the enigmatic Demon Slayer game. "In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan, you can relive the story of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime in 'Solo Play Mode,'" the press release reads, revealing we'll be able to play our way through the events of the debut season that's currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Elsewhere there's a "versus mode," where players can team up in two-on-two battles, either online or versus AI opponents. In this mode, you'll be able to play as a slate of characters that appear in the anime adaptation, including the likes of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and more.

Right now though, there's unfortunately no details about the Demon Slayer game launching outside of Japan. However, given that the Demon Slayer "Mugen Train" anime movie is due to arrive in US and UK theatres at some point, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there's hope yet for Hinokami Keppuutan coming to western audiences yet.

