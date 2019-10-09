You can use this Death Stranding BB collectible as a lamp if you want to terrify visitors

Like many special edition versions of video games, the Death Stranding Collector's Edition has a detailed statuette of a prominent character that fans can proudly display on their shelves. Where God of War gave you a little scene of Kratos and Atreus in the midst of battle, and Uncharted 4 immortalized a weary but ready Nathan Drake, if you pre-order Death Stranding right now, you can make sure nothing comes between you and your plastic fetus suspended in a glowing yellow pod.

We've known for a while that the physical pod BB was one of the, uh, benefits of picking up the $199.99 / £174.99 collector's edition. Sony recently shared some close-up, high-resolution images of the statue/figurine/messed up lava lamp, which offer a closer look at its individually detailed elements. Kojima Productions has long been in love with those little snippets of advisory text that appear on industrial or military objects - "front toward enemy" and whatnot - and now you can read them without trying to get the exact right freeze frame on a trailer.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sony) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Sony) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Sony) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Sony)

The best part of the entire collectible is the fact that it has a little light in the base. It gives the fetus some classy underlighting, and though it doesn't look terribly strong, it would probably still be enough to navigate your living room with once your eyes adjusted. That's assuming you want to use it as your sole source of illumination, and I don't see why you wouldn't want that if you had the option. The only thing I'd add if I had the choice? Turn it into an Alexa device so I could talk to the pod BB. I hear it's good for their development.