Dead Space writer hints new game will be revealed at this week's PS5 event

It sure seems like Dead Space writer Antony Johnston is about to show off a new game during Thursday's PS5 Future of Gaming event.

The video game writer and novelist, who also penned 2012's Zombi U and the English script for Binary Domain, took to Twitter on Tuesday to tease the "big" video game he's been working on for nearly two years.

As some of you know, I’ve been working on a big videogame for almost 2 years now. In totally unrelated news, you should all watch the PS5 launch event on Thursday. 🧐June 9, 2020

Of course, it's natural to speculate about a potential new entry in the Dead Space series, or perhaps Binary Domain 2 (personally, I'd love a Zombi U sequel on Switch), but it's just as likely to be a brand new IP. Johnston gave a single "hint" as to what he's teasing, and it's... well, it's not much.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, Johnston - presumably with a wink of the eye - wrote, "hint: you play a character having a really bad time." Seeing as that description applies to 90% of video games, we're left without much choice but to wait impatiently for Thursday.

Fortunately, that's only a matter of hours away. The big PS5 event is set to reveal a slew of upcoming PS5 games, and potentially pricing details and a look at the hardware itself. We already know Sony Santa Monica will be involved with the showcase, which could point to a sequel to 2018's God of War. And there's a chance we'll see Horizon Zero Dawn 2 and Spider-Man PS5. If we're connecting the dots accurately, Johnston's new project would be just one of many exciting PS5 reveals.

Be sure to stay tuned for even more big next-gen reveals at the Future Games Show, kicking off Saturday, June 13.