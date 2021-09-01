Dead Space peeling tech makes dismemberment even grosser (in a good way)

The Dead Space remake is using grotesque new "peeling" technology to carve up necromorphs.

Just yesterday on August 31, EA Motive debuted a showcase just below, giving viewers a very early look into the ongoing development of the Dead Space remake. At roughly the 20-minute mark, developers Philippe Ducharme and Roman Campos-Oriola reveal the new "Peeling" technology that the remake is utilizing, which horrifically peels back the flesh of the necromorphs layer by layer.

It's a staggering feat of technology for the horror remake. Ducharme and Campos-Oriola explain that this new Peeling tech will bring an added dimension to the Dead Space remake, where players will carve through the flesh of the necromorphs with weapons such as the Plasma Cutter, before slicing through the bone to dismember them.

Cutting limbs has always been a massive part of Dead Space, with the "cut off their limbs" writing scrawled in blood appearing in the reveal trailer for the remake. Considering you'll need to sever limbs to render the necromorphs dead, it makes sense that the Dead Space remake developers at EA Motive are going to such lengths to make this feature as impactful as possible.

Elsewhere in the showcase yesterday, it was announced that protagonist Isaac Clarke will have voice lines in the Dead Space remake, and that his original voice actor from the Dead Space sequels, Gunner Wright, will be returning to the role. It's anyone's guess when EA Motive's remake could launch, but a previous rumor claimed it's currently targeting a 2022 release window.

We also know that the Dead Space remake won't feature any loading screens, a feature that's actually returning from Visceral's Dead Space 2.