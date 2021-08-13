November 2021 DC Comics revealed: A whole lot of Batman

Okay, okay, we led with a sweet Mitch Gerads Wonder Woman image for the DC November 2021 solicitations, but take a gander below at what DC has to offer that month and tell us you don't notice a trend...

There's a lot of Batman...

We mean there is always a lot of Batman, but in November there is a lot a lot of Batman. Check it out for yourselves.

Oddly enough, the number of Batman titles available isn't the only November news related to the Caped Crusader. Along with the proliferation of Batman-related comic books, November brings big changes to the Dark Knight's flagship title with writer James Tynion IV announcing his plans to depart Batman in favor of creating comics through digital platform Substack. This change for Tynion also means his creator-owned DC horror title The Nice House on the Lake will be going on hiatus.

And, Batman's enemies are also getting a big spotlight in November, with actor Danny DeVito returning to his classic Penguin role in a unique way, authoring a story in November's Gotham Villains Anniversary Giant #1.

Per our monthly reminder, many DC titles have more than one cover to view so take a peek at the top left corner of each image box and if you see a number higher than 1, there are multiple images available.

So check out all of DC's November 2021 solicitations and covers and you can also check out the DC August 2021 solicitations, the DC September 2021 solicitations, and the DC October 2021 solicitations and/or scroll through all of DC and Marvel's most recent solicitations on our solicitations tab.

DC November 2021 comic books Spotlight

BATMAN: THE IMPOSTER #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN: THE IMPOSTER #2

Written by MATTSON TOMLIN

Art and cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 of 3 | PRESTIGE

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

ON SALE 11/9/21

17+



Detective Blair Wong set her sights on Bruce Wayne as a source of information about the Batman—but neither of them was ready for the sparks that flew when they met. Unfortunately for their relationship, the imposter Batman has killed again, and the pressure is mounting to close the case…immediately!

BATMAN: THE IMPOSTER #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN: THE IMPOSTER #3

Written by MATTSON TOMLIN

Art and cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

$6.99 US | 56 PAGES | 3 of 3 | PRESTIGE

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

ON SALE 12/14/21

17+



The battle against the imposter poisoning the Batman's name heats up, while Detective Blair Wong makes a deadly decision! Is there any way back for Bruce Wayne's war on crime after the damage the copycat has done? Or was that war already lost before it ever began?

BATMAN: ONE DARK KNIGHT #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN: ONE DARK KNIGHT #1

Written by JOCK

Art and cover by JOCK

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 of 3

PRESTIGE PLUS | 8 ½" x 10 7/8"

Variant by CLIFF CHIANG

1:25 "Blackout" variant by LEE GARBETT

ON SALE 12/7/21

17+



From high above the sweltering summer streets of Gotham, Batman planned to escort the GCPD as the dangerous metahuman super-villain known as E.M.P. was transferred from a holding cell to his permanent home at Blackgate Prison. E.M.P.'s electrical powers posed a threat, but the situation was in hand—until it wasn't. Now every light in Gotham is out, the police are in disarray, and a broken, bleeding Batman must fight his way to Blackgate, block by block, dragging E.M.P. behind him. But the dark corners of Gotham hold many surprises…and E.M.P. has many more shocks to deliver before the night is through!



One of the most iconic Batman artists of the 21st century, the incomparable Jock (The Batman Who Laughs, Batman: The Black Mirror), has focused all his storytelling powers on the tale of one very, very dark night in Gotham City. It's always darkest before the dawn—if it ever comes…

BATMAN #116

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN #116

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Backup art by JORGE CORONA

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES

Variant by JORGE MOLINA

1:25 "retro gamer" variant cover by ANN MAULINA

$5.99 US US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/2/21



The only thing standing between an insane, heavily armed Peacekeeper-01 and a high body count in Gotham City is Batman. Their first bout didn't go well for the Dark Knight, but the city is on the line and he can't let the Scarecrow's master plan come to fruition…and whose side is Miracle Molly truly on? The penultimate chapter of "Fear State"!

Backup: With the Bat comms unreliable, Oracle has instructed the Batgirls to stay in the Clock Tower while she and Nightwing investigate who's behind the Oracle Network hacks. But with the Magistrate's forces instructed to attack the Clock Tower, will the Batgirls make it out before it's too late?

BATMAN #117

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN #117

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Backup art by JORGE CORONA

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES

Variant by JORGE MOLINA

1:25 "retro gamer" variant cover by ROSE BESCH

$5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/16/21



As the full scope of the Scarecrow's plans is revealed, a bloodied Dark Knight fights for his life, and all the lives in Gotham City, against an unrelenting, unstoppable opponent. The shocking conclusion to "Fear State" is here…Will Batman ever be the same?

Backup: After what happened in the Magistrate's Skybase-01, nowhere is safe, and the Batgirls hide out in a hotel room until Babs arrives offering a plan for their future. Seer, the "Anti-Oracle," is revealed here! And who they are will make you question everything you see moving forward in Gotham…

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

ARKHAM CITY:THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #2

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art by DANI

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 of 6

Variant by YASMINE PUTRI

$4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/2/21



Dr. Jacosta Joy, Arkham's last living psychiatrist, continues her descent into the Ten-Eyed Man's world of delusion. But are his claims of ghosts and ritual purely figments of his imagination, or is there a method to his madness? Meanwhile, Dr. Double X, a man with the ability to project his soul outside of his own body, has been taken prisoner by a very friendly couple who have discovered that his powers of astral projection can be used on others…and they are addictive. But when Azrael appears in this den of sin, will anyone be safe from his cleansing fire?

Join us on our second trip into the darkest corners of Gotham City and bear witness to the foul creatures, Arkhamite and Gothamite alike, that call them home.

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #9

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #9

Written by BRANDON THOMAS, ALYSSA WONG, DAN WATTERS, and SAM JOHNS

Art by CIAN TORMEY, VASCO GEORGIEV, NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA, and KARL MOSTERT

Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | PRESTIGE

Variant by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA and RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 11/9/21



Outsiders story: "FEAR STATE" TIE-IN! The Fearful has turned the Outsiders against each other! Tim Drake has entered the fray to save the manipulated team, but it won't be enough. The future of the Outsiders depends on the Signal, but he'll need help…from the world of Future State. Signal, meet Future State Duke Thomas, and listen to every warning he has to deliver!



Batwoman story: "FEAR STATE" TIE-IN! Batwoman now has the help of her sister, Beth, who is currently disguised as Red Alice to hit the underground network of villains in order to trace where the Anti-Oracle is. The only problem is, all of this is too familiar for Beth…and as old habits die hard, so might this be for Beth in keeping Red Alice at bay.



Azrael story: Dead criminals are walking the streets of Gotham City, and Azrael's faith is shaken. Is the rapture truly upon us, and will this avenging angel be called home? Or is there a more sinister and human force at work, and what warrior has been stalking Jean-Paul Valley without him noticing? Threats to Azrael's body and soul are here, and he'll need more than a flaming sword to stop them.



Tweedledee and Tweedledum story: After their last job with the Mad Hatter, Tweedledee and Tweedledum took their money and decided to live a quiet life…but a quiet life can be just as dangerous. Tweedledee has fallen ill, and Tweedledum will find out quickly that a pile of stolen money isn't enough to survive in Gotham City. Will his wickeder ways prevail and see him turn to a life of crime to save his cousin's life?

I AM BATMAN #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

I AM BATMAN #3

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by GERARDO ZAFFINO

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

Variant by KIM JACINTO

$4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/9/21



Jace attempts to stem the tide of misinformation from the Seer as this mysterious adversary sends a heavily armed mob to a juvenile detention facility to break out a member of their militia. When Jace realizes his mother, Tanya, is at the facility, he'll stop at nothing to save her! But will he be too late?

HARLEY QUINN #9

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

HARLEY QUINN #9

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by RILEY ROSSMO

Cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

Variant by DERRICK CHEW

$4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/23/21



Harley Quinn here, reporting live from Fear State! And let me just say…I've jumped outta airplanes, faced down the baddest criminals in Gotham, thrown punches at Batman, and filed my own taxes without instructions from the IRS, but reuniting with Poison Ivy to try to save all of Gotham…? Let's just say I've got a little anxiety. I'm only one well-dressed and overly verbal former psychologist turned heroic clown, after all. Which is why I've teamed with the Gotham City Sirens to take down Scarecrow and…wait…why is Keepsake here? This couldn't just be an easy, straightforward mission, could it? I blame the writer…



BATMAN SECRET FILES: THE GARDENER #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN SECRET FILES: THE GARDENER #1

Story by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by CHRISTIAN WARD

Cover by JAMES TYNION IV

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES

Variant cover by EJIKURE

1:25 variant by CHRISTIAN WARD

$5.99 US (Both covers card stock)

ON SALE 11/16/21



She is shrouded in mystery, her motives a secret, and one cannot help but ask: Who is Bella Garten, a.k.a. the Gardener, really? Green-thumbed storytellers James Tynion IV and Christian Ward dig deep into her past and unearth the secret origin of the latest addition to Batman's rogues gallery. Learn not only how Bella Garten came to know Pamela Isley, but how she was integral to the origin of the woman who would one day be known to all as Poison Ivy.

CATWOMAN #37

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

CATWOMAN #37

Written by RAM V

Art by NINA VAKUEVA

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

Variant by JENNY FRISON

$4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/16/21



Catwoman's attempts to keep Alleytown, and those around her, safe from collateral damage have failed. Simon Saint, the Wight Witch, Father Valley, and the Magistrate have all compromised her newly founded kingdom and brought her entire life to the brink. But despite Selina's dreams of queenhood crashing down around her, there is still hope in the form of the Alleytown Strays. Could these children, trained by Selina, be her salvation? Or will they, too, pay for their involvement with Catwoman with their lives? And with Queen Ivy and Ivy aware of each other now, will they destroy the city or become one again?

NIGHTWING #86

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

NIGHTWING #86

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

Variant by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/16/21



Nightwing and Babs have fought through the fear-stricken Gotham streets, but now their fight takes them to the skies above Gotham, with the Batgirls and Tim Drake (Robin) in tow! Now aboard the Magistrate's Skybase-01, they have made it their mission to bring the airborne leviathan down, prevent Seer's disinformation from being broadcast, and save the innocents aboard. But in this paranoia-stricken city, not everyone is who they seem…

DETECTIVE COMICS #1045

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

DETECTIVE COMICS #1045

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI and STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by DAN MORA and DAVID LAPHAM

Cover by DAN MORA

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

$5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/23/21



Batman and Mayor Nakano have freed themselves from the Vile parasite-infected sewers of Gotham City…only to find the nightmare has risen higher than they had imagined! With the city streets being overtaken by larger, (somehow even more) horrific creatures, these two enemies must put aside their differences and save the city—while there's still time! This skin-crawling, heart-pounding, terror-inducing installment of "Fear State" will change the nature of the Dark Knight and Mayor Nakano forever, and cast an eerie shadow over the next major Bat-event to come…

Then, in "Foundations" part two, Batman runs into an unlikely ally in his investigation at the Arkham Tower construction site, and believe us, Harley Quinn has a lot to say about all this!

TASK FORCE Z #2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

TASK FORCE Z #2

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

Variant by RAFAEL SARMENTO

1:25 variant by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

$4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/23/21



After Task Force Z's first bloodbath—err, sorry, first mission—goes awry, Red Hood must rethink how to lead a team of unstable monsters against some of the most organized ranks of Lazarus resin dealers in the world. To manage this unruly bunch, Jason Todd is going to need a deputy in the field whom he can trust to be his eyes and ears…but on this team, such an ask isn't limited to the living. A ghost from Suicide Squad past returns in the cameo no one will see coming (that's a clue)! Plus: Bane's rampage, the Resurrection Twins get carried away, and more clues to the secret identity of the team's benefactor!

BATMAN: FEAR STATE: OMEGA #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN: FEAR STATE: OMEGA #1

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES

Variant by SIMONE BIANCHI

1:25 variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

$5.99 US (Both covers card stock)

ON SALE 11/30/21



As Gotham's Fear State comes to a close, a new day dawns on the city…one without Batman. But the Dark Knight's absence does not mean the city is without heroes. Join James Tynion IV and Riccardo Federici as they bring "Fear State" to its conclusion and introduce a new status quo that will reverberate throughout the DCU for years to come.

ROBINS #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

ROBINS #1

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 6

Variant by BABS TARR

$4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/16/21



The five heroes to have donned the Robin cape and mask find themselves at a crossroads in their lives. Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, and Damian Wayne come together to discuss the big thing that binds them together: Was being Robin, and Batman's sidekick, the best choice they could've made? But before they can get to the heart of the matter, they're ambushed by an unknown assailant with a bone to pick with them. She claims to have been the first Robin, and she's out to prove Batman should've never trained any of them. Winner of DC's Round Robin tournament, as chosen by you, the readers!

ROBIN & BATMAN #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

ROBIN & BATMAN #1

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | 1 of 3 | PRESTIGE

Variant by JEFF LEMIRE

1:25 variant by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

ON SALE 11/9/21



The legendary story of Batman and Robin has reached nearly mythic proportions: the crime-fighting Dynamic Duo, always one step ahead of the criminals they pursue and never meeting a case too big. This isn't that story. This is the story of a young Dick Grayson, newly orphaned, struggling to find his way in a strange, difficult, dark new world…This is the story of Robin and Batman.

The bestselling creative team behind the Eisner-winning Descender, Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen, reunite in Gotham City to tell the story of a remarkable young man learning to navigate an incredible new world!

ROBIN & BATMAN #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

ROBIN & BATMAN #2

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | 2 of 3 | PRESTIGE

Variant by JEFF LEMIRE

ON SALE 12/14/21



Dick Grayson is struggling in his training to be Robin, and the Batman decides the young man needs a break…and takes him to meet the Justice League! In an awe-inspiring moment, he meets the World's Greatest Heroes…and their sidekicks! Will these teen titans get along?

GOTHAM CITY VILLAINS ANNIVERSARY GIANT #1

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: DC)

GOTHAM CITY VILLAINS ANNIVERSARY GIANT #1

Written by Danny DEVito, Wes Craig, G. Willow Wilson, Phillip Kennedy

Johnson, Joshua Williamson, Stephanie Phillips, Dan Watters, and Mairghread Scott

Art by Dan Mora, Wes Craig, Emma Rios, Riccardo Federici, MAX RAYNOR, Max Fiumara, Skylar Patridge, Ariela Kristantina, Khary Randolph, Jill Thompson, Christian Ward, Gabriel Walta, and others

Cover by Lee Bermejo

Variants by Frank Quitely, Wes Craig, Riccardo Federici, DAN MORA, and MAURGERITE SAUVAGE

1:25 variant by Francesco Mattina, 1:50 variant by Chris Burnham

$9.99 US | 96 PAGES | PRESTIGE | $10.99 US VARIANTS (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/30/21



Gotham City may be protected by the Dark Knight, but this major metropolitan destination is also plagued by some of the deadliest, most nefarious villains in the DC Universe! In this oversize anniversary giant, DC Comics proudly presents tales of Batman's deadliest foes written and drawn by some of the biggest, most exciting names in comics! 2021 marks an anniversary year for the Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Talia al Ghul, the Mad Hatter, Killer Moth, and the original Red Hood, and Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 brings these baddies to life in some big ways! Also featuring the anniversary celebration of the Penguin, written by none other than the man who brought Oswald Cobblepot to life in Batman Returns, star of the silver screen Danny DeVito!

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #1

Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Yasmine Putri

Cover by Yasmine Putri

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 12

Variant by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

1:25 variant by YASMINE PUTRI

Retailer team variant cover by WAYNE REYNOLDS

$4.99 US (Both covers card stock)

ON SALE 11/2/21



An entire medieval world will be forever changed when a spaceship crash-lands from a doomed planet. Monarchs will die, kingdoms will rise, and what seemed the end of the world for many…was only the beginning! An epic high-fantasy story set in a DC Universe where nothing is what it seems…

From worldwide bestselling writer Tom Taylor (DCeased, Superman: Son of Kal-El) and acclaimed artist Yasmine Putri comes a generational tale of good and evil within a brand-new DCU!

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #2

Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Yasmine Putri

Cover by Yasmine Putri

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 of 12

Variant by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

1:25 variant by YASMINE PUTRI

$4.99 US (Both covers card stock)

ON SALE 12/7/21



The epic high-fantasy DC Universe adventure continues as a shocking assassination has the kingdoms on the brink of world war! From worldwide bestselling writer Tom Taylor (DCeased, Superman: Son of Kal-El) and acclaimed artist Yasmine Putri comes a generational high-fantasy tale of good and evil within the DCU!

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and DENNIS CULVER

Art by ANDREI BRESSAN and BRANDON PETERSON

Cover by GARY FRANK

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | 1 of 5

Variant by JORGE FORNÉS

$5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/2/21



After the shocking ending of Infinite Frontier, Justice League Incarnate defends the Multiverse from Darkseid across infinite Earths!

Following a devastating defeat at the hands of the one true Darkseid, the Superman of Earth-23 leads a team of superheroes from myriad worlds that includes Flashpoint Batman, China's Flash from Earth-0, Captain Carrot from Earth-26, and the brand new superhero DR. MULTIVERSE from Earth-8 in a last ditch effort to stop the end of every possible universe as we know it!

Written by Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver with first-issue art by Brandon Peterson and Andrei Berssan and a rotating cast of artists exploring the many different worlds of the DC Multiverse, this can't-miss series is the next thrilling chapter in the Infinite Frontier saga!

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

Cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 8

Variant by RILEY ROSSMO

$4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/16/21



Whisked away from Earth by a distant cosmic entity, Wonder Woman is forced to navigate a series of perilous challenges that push her to the brink both mentally and physically. At stake is the fate of all humanity, with the alien entities casting Diana as Earth's proxy for a trial judging humankind's worthiness to exist in the universe. Can Diana stand trial to save humanity without losing her own? Harley Quinn's Stephanie Phillips teams with acclaimed artist Mike Hawthorne (Daredevil, Deadpool) for his first major DC project, an epic Wonder Woman tale unlike any other!

‘TIS THE SEASON TO BE FREEZIN'

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

‘TIS THE SEASON TO BE FREEZIN'

Written by ANDREW WHEELER, RICH BERNATOVECH, TEE FRANKLIN, TARA ROBERTS, PAUL DINI, ALAN BURNETT, BOBBY MOYNIHAN, and others

Art by MEGHAN HETRICK, TRAVIS MERCER, YANCEY LABAT, and others

Cover by JEN BARTEL

Variant by POP MHAN

$9.99 US | 80 PAGES | PRESTIGE

ON SALE 12/14/21



Oh the weather outside is freezing, but these stories sure are pleasin'. So since you've no place to go, why not grab a sweater, pour a cup of hot cocoa, and stoke the fire…because these 10 tales are sure to lower the mercury! Join us as Harley Quinn and Blue Snowman ice out Hawkman, Batman fights the cold heart of Mr. Freeze, the JLQ don't stand a snowball's chance against Minister Blizzard, and the Flash and Superman team up to chill out Captain Cold. So warm your holiday heart with these freezin' feats of frosty fiction!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: AUTHORITY SPECIAL #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: AUTHORITY SPECIAL #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE, JONATHAN GLAPION,

and BEN TEMPLESMITH

Cover by RODOLFO MIGLIARI

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES

Variant cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

$6.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/2/21



Following Mongul's brazen attack on Earth, Superman's world has been turned upside down: conflict between Atlantis and the surface world, the discovery of an immensely powerful new element, dead refugees with mysterious ties to Krypton, and expulsion from the Justice League! When Superman re-forms the experimental, antiestablishment Authority to join him in liberating Warworld, Batman comes to them with a request: join him for one unorthodox, off-the-books mission first, one he could never ask the Justice League to be a part of…and one he doesn't expect everyone to come back from.

BATMAN 2021 ANNUAL #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN 2021 ANNUAL #1

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES

Variant by KAMOME SHIRAHAMA

$6.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/30/21



Batman #107-111 have featured an epic, brutal tale of Batman's frenemy Ghost-Maker in the backup stories…and the senses-shattering conclusion to the saga is here! Ghost-Maker has fought his way across Devil Skull Island, and he's about to face every single villain from his rogues gallery…at once? Can even this legendary warrior survive the onslaught?

THE JOKER 2021 ANNUAL #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

THE JOKER 2021 ANNUAL #1

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES

Variant by DAN HIPP

$6.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/30/21



His first year of being GCPD police commissioner was an intense challenge for James Gordon. He battled corruption in the ranks, his marriage was in shambles, and the vigilante Batman was clearly welcoming new recruits with the appearance of Batgirl. And The Joker picked his moment to unleash hell!

DETECTIVE COMICS 2021 ANNUAL #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

DETECTIVE COMICS 2021 ANNUAL #1

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by DAVID LAPHAM

Cover by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES

Variant by JASON FABOK

$6.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/30/21



"We don't choose who we save, Bruce. You treat the patient who needs your help."—Thomas Wayne

"Shadows of the Bat" begins here! In the prelude to January's epic new Detective Comics event, Mayor Nakano has signed off on the construction of a new Arkham Tower in the heart of Gotham City, and the Bat-Family is torn. Batman has long seen Arkham as a necessary, if flawed, cog in the gears of Gotham City—a temporary solution to larger problems that in many ways mirrors his approach as Batman. Nightwing, however, who grew up watching Arkham mutate into a villain factory, believes a different approach is needed. But Bruce and Dick will need to see eye to eye on more than just Arkham Tower, as a new villain known as THE MAEGER MAN wreaks havoc in the streets and becomes the embodiment of Gotham's broken system!

NIGHTWING 2021 ANNUAL #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

NIGHTWING 2021 ANNUAL #1

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by CIAN TORMEY

Cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES

Variant by MAX DUNBAR

$6.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/30/21



Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, the first Robins, both long ago stepped out of the shadow of the Bat and began walking very different paths on their respective journeys to become who they are today. But now their paths converge and these two brothers unite for one goal. With escrima stick and a crowbar combined, Nightwing and Red Hood are ready for anything...anything except what they have to face next! Don't miss out on this explosive adventure!N

ROBIN 2021 ANNUAL #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

ROBIN 2021 ANNUAL #1

WRITTEN BY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART BY ROGER CRUZ AND VICTOR OLAZABA

COVER BY JORGE CORONA

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES

VARIANT BY CRYSTAL KUNG

$6.99 US (CARD STOCK)

ON SALE 11/30/21



TALE OF THE TAPE! The League of Lazarus has introduced Robin to a wide range of some of the youngest, deadliest fighters on the planet—from XXL and his hype squad to Respawn and his Deathstroke fandom—and these killers mean business. But no fighter has made an impact on Damian Wayne like Flatline, the former sidekick of Lord Death Man and one of the most elite combatants in the tournament. But who is Flatline? Uncover the secret origin of all the breakout fighter stars of Robin in this oversize special that puts the K.O. in comic book! Plus: Atlantean fighters join the tournament? C'mon, Mother Soul, never order the fish—always order the steak!

WONDER WOMAN 2021 ANNUAL #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

WONDER WOMAN 2021 ANNUAL #1

WRITTEN BY BECKY CLOONAN

AND MICHAEL W. CONRAD

ART BY ANDY MACDONALD

COVER BY MITCH GERADS

$5.99 | 48 PAGES

VARIANT BY CARLOS D'ANDA

$6.99 US (CARD STOCK)

ON SALE 11/30/21



Since her return from the Sphere of the Gods, Diana has tried her best to reconnect with her past and those she left behind. But now the past is coming for her! It all begins when a mysterious man appears, claiming to know the dark history of the Amazons. Could his claims possibly be true? And what does this mean for our hero's relationship with those who still rule Themyscira? Judgment is coming for all the Amazons, and you won't want to miss this prologue story leading directly to the next chapter of the Wonder Woman epic!

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK 2021 ANNUAL #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK 2021 ANNUAL #1

Written by RAM V and DAN WATTERS

Art by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES

Variant by PAUL RENAUD

$6.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/30/21



After barely making it out of Atlantis alive, the Justice League Dark regroups and prepares themselves for the ultimate battle for magic against the finest sorcerer to ever live…MERLIN. It'll take the minds and memories of WONDER WOMAN, RANDHIR SINGH, and an unexpected visitor to unlock the mystery behind the villain's sudden appearance and what he's after. Only with that vital information does our team of magical misfits stand a chance at saving the world from a threat the likes of which the Justice League could never survive! You won't want to miss this oversize tale that'll affect the future of magic in the DCU for years to come!

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL 2021 ANNUAL #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL 2021 ANNUAL #1

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by STEVE PUGH

Cover by JOHN TIMMS

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES

Variant by STEVE PUGH

$6.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/30/21



Jon Kent's first days as Earth's new Superman have been a trial by fire. His actions have already put those he loves in harm's way. He has stood strong in the path of constant attacks, but the immovable object is about to meet an unstoppable force. Lex Luthor—the man, the myth, the menace—returns to Metropolis.

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #5

WRITTEN BY TOM TAYLOR

ART AND COVER BY JOHN TIMMS

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

VARIANT BY INHYUK LEE

$4.99 US (CARD STOCK)

ON SALE 11/9/21



Faster than fate. As powerful as hope. Able to lift us all.

For all his great power, Jon Kent can't save everyone, but that won't stop him from trying. How much can Earth's new Superman do before this Man of Steel buckles? And when he does, who swoops in to save Superman?

THE BATMAN BOX SET

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

THE BATMAN BOX SET

Written by JEPH LOEB, DARWYN COOKE,

and FRANK MILLER

Art by TIM SALE, DARWYN COOKE,

and DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI

Slipcase art by JIM LEE

$63.00 US

Softcover with slipcase

ISBN: 978-1-77951-429-5

ON SALE 3/1/221



Rediscover the classic stories that inspired The Batman feature film! This slipcase box set includes softcover editions of three books director Matt Reeves cites as his biggest influences for the upcoming film—Batman: The Long Halloween, Batman Ego and Other Tails, and Batman: Year One.

FABLES: THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY BOX SET

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

FABLES: THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY BOX SET

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM, STEVE LEIALOHA, ANDREW PEPOY, and others

Slipcase cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$240.00 US

Softcover with slipcase

ISBN: 978-1-77951-573-5

ON SALE 4/19/22

17+



Before the return of Fables, rediscover the original Eisner-winning series! This complete box set collects the full saga from Fables #1-150, Fables: The Last Castle, Fables: 1001 Nights of Snowfall, Fables: Werewolves of the Heartland, Jack of Fables #33-35, and The Literals #1-3 in four thick compendium volumes.

MISTER MIRACLE: THE GREAT ESCAPE

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

MISTER MIRACLE: THE GREAT ESCAPE

Written by VARIAN JOHNSON

Art and cover by DANIEL ISLES

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9"| Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-125-7

ON SALE 1/18/22



Scott Free wants nothing more than to leave Apokolips for planet Earth, and he knows exactly how to do it. But his plan never involved falling in love with the head of the Female Furies, Big Barda—the one person tasked with ensuring he never escapes.

From Varian Johnson, the author of the Coretta Scott King Author Honor book The Parker Inheritance, and Afrofuturist artist Daniel Isles (a.k.a. DirtyRobot) comes the story of an escape plan that will take a miracle to pull off. Luckily for Scott, everyone calls him Mister Miracle! Okay, no one calls him that…yet.

RORSCHACH

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

RORSCHACH

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$34.99 US | 304 PAGES

6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-204-8

ON SALE 12/7/2

17+



It's been 35 years since Ozymandias dropped a giant interdimensional squid on New York City, killing thousands and destroying the public's trust in heroes once and for all. And since that time, one figure in a fedora, mask, and trench coat has become a divisive cultural icon. So, what does it mean when Rorschach reappears as a gunman trying to assassinate a candidate running against President Redford? Who is the man behind the mask, and why is he acting this way? Now it's up to one detective to uncover the identity of this would-be killer and expose a web of conspiracies that will change the world forever.

STRANGE ADVENTURES

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

STRANGE ADVENTURES

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by MITCH GERADS

and EVAN "DOC" SHANER

$39.99 US | 376 PAGES

6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-203-1

ON SALE 12/14/21

17+



Adam Strange is the hero of Rann, a man famous throughout the galaxy for his bravery and honor. After leading his adopted home to victory in a great planetary war, Adam and his wife Alanna retire to Earth, where they are greeted by cheers, awards, and parades. But not all is as happy and nice as it seems, as the decisions Adam made during battles on Rann come back to haunt his family and threaten the entire DC Universe. Now his fate rests in the hands of one of his fellow heroes, Mr. Terrific, who must choose between saving Adam or the world.

November 2021 DC Comic Books

ACTION COMICS #1037

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

ACTION COMICS #1037

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

and SHAWN ALDRIDGE

Art by MIGUEL MENDONCA and ADRIANA MELO

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

$4.99 | 40 PGS | $5.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/23/21



The Warworld Saga, Part II, and THE FACE-OFF YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY finally face MONGUL and his champions head-on! The fates of Warworld and all who live under Mongul's rule hang in the balance…but He Who Holds All Chains is better prepared than Superman knows. Not everyone walks away from this one!

AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING #3

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art by DIEGO OLORTEGUI and WADE VON GRAWBADGER

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 3 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/16/21



There's no safe haven quite like home…if you can call the destroyed and abandoned West Coast Titans Tower home! Jackson may have eluded the Atlantean guard, but he's in for the fight of his life with the mysterious villain DELUGE, who framed Jackson for the Atlantis attack and seems hell-bent on his destruction!

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW DEEP TARGET #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW DEEP TARGET #2

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art by RONAN CLIQUET

Cover by MARCO SANTUCCI

Variant cover by DAVI GO

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 2 of 7 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/23/21



As Aquaman and Green Arrow work to piece together the mystery of the altered timeline, Scorpio's General Anderton gets an upgrade of his own.

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #3

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art by DANI

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

Variant cover by GARY FRANK

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/7/21



Solomon Grundy has lived many lives over a great many years. Now, located by Ten-Eyed Man's strange, but nonetheless effective, methods, he leads Dr. Joy and her many-eyed friend on a tour of the hidden history of Gotham City and the madness at its core.

BATMAN '89 #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN '89 #4

Written by SAM HAMM

Art by JOE QUINONES

Cover by JOE QUINONES

Variant cover by BABS TARR

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 4 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/9/21



Someone's hot on Bruce Wayne's heels, out to prove his connection to Batman once and for all! Meanwhile, Harvey Dent plans his next steps for Gotham with just the simple flip of a coin. What does he have in store for Gotham, and can Batman twist probability in his favor?

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #9

Written by TOM KING

Art by LIAM SHARP

Cover by CLAY MANN

Variant cover by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS,

and TRAVIS CHAREST

$4.99 US | 32 PGS (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 12/14/21

17+



Batman and Catwoman may have just gotten back together, but Joker is ready to complicate things by asking Selina for a favor that could lead to Batman's demise! That's not the only trick he has up his sleeve…he's also hiding a secret that will drive Phantasm mad. Plus, Batwoman hunts down her own mother!

BATMAN VS. BIGBY! A WOLF IN GOTHAM #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN VS. BIGBY! A WOLF IN GOTHAM #3

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by BRIAN LEVEL and JAY LEISTEN

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by BRIAN LEVEL and JAY LEISTEN

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 3 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/16/21

17+

Batman and Bigby's brawl comes to a grinding halt after a wave of explosions rocks Gotham. When a giant wolf emerges from the wreckage, Batman and his team of Robins stop at nothing to bring down the beast—and all goes according to the true villain's master plan!

BATMAN: REPTILIAN #6

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN: REPTILIAN #6

Written by GARTH ENNIS

Art and cover by LIAM SHARP

Variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

1:25 Variant by RYAN BROWN

$4.99 US | 32 PGS | 6 of 6

ON SALE 11/23/21

17+



Batman and Killer Croc face off against Croc's murderous offspring in a finale that has to be seen to be believed. The World's Greatest Detective closes the world's strangest case in the final issue of Garth Ennis and Liam Sharp's twisted tale.

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON TWO #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON TWO #6

Written by ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI

Art by RICK BURCHETT

Cover by JORGE FORNES

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 6 of 7 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/2/21



Former Mayor Mayfield's influence over Gotham grows as the campaign picks up speed. As Batman and his team investigate where Mayfield has been, Batgirl decides to infiltrate the campaign herself. How is Mayfield charming his way around Gotham, and why are clues pointing to Arkham Asylum?

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON TWO #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON TWO #7

Written by ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI

Art by RICK BURCHETT

Cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 7 of 7 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/7/21



Mayor Mayhem's grip over Gotham tightens as he enacts a plan that puts Barbara Gordon at the center of a political scandal! Batman, Nightwing, and Robin leap into action to expose Mayfield's plans for Gotham and break his hypnotic hold over the city before the polls close. But when all roads lead to Arkham, can the Bat Family take down all of the city's costumed criminals?!

BATMAN: THE DETECTIVE #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN: THE DETECTIVE #6

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by ANDY KUBERT and SANDRA HOPE

Cover by ANDY KUBERT

Variant cover by ANDY KUBERT

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 6 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/9/21



BATMAN VS. EQUILIBRIUM!

It's Batman versus Equilibrium in a brutal battle to save every single person the Dark Knight has rescued…ever! The stunning conclusion to the epic series!

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #10

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #10

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, TINI HOWARD,

DAN WATTERS, and SAM JOHNS

Art by ALBERTO JIMENEZ ALBUQUERQUE, CHRISTIAN DUCE,

NIKOLA CIZMESIJA, and KARL MOSTERT

Cover by BELEN ORTEGA

Variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI and BECKY CLOONAN

$7.99 | 64 PGS | Prestige Format

ON SALE 12/14/21



Tim Drake goes to make peace with Batman before he leaves Gotham. Superstar writer Tini Howard makes her DC debut on a Nightwing, Oracle, and Batgirls holiday spectacular. Azrael faces down the new villain THE POOR FELLOW. And Tweedle Dum has to make a grave decision.

BLACK MANTA #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BLACK MANTA #3

Written by CHUCK BROWN

Art by MATTHEW DOW SMITH

Cover by VALENTINE DE LANDRO and MARISSA LOUISE

Variant cover by SANFORD GREENE

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 3 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/9/21



Black Manta and the mysterious Torrid violently collide when the truth of Manta's link to Atlantis is revealed! Torrid and Manta's fates violently collide and Manta's link to Atlantis is revealed! Gallous uncovers Manta's act of heroism, but will Manta continue on this path? Or will he turn away from good to teach Gallous that ice water in your veins is necessary for survival?

CHECKMATE #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

CHECKMATE #6

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art by ALEX MALEEV

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 6 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/23/21



The shocking finale to the DC spy event of the year. Everything is revealed…and only one will survive the showdown between Checkmate and Leviathan. Also, who is the Daemon Rose, and why does he have a gun pointed at Superman's face? Plus: Mr. King's identity revealed, as well as the reason he has sacrificed everything to bring Checkmate back!

CRUSH & LOBO #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

CRUSH & LOBO #6

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover by NICK ROBLES

Variant cover by NICOLE GOUX

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 6 of 8 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/2/21



A madcap bounty hunt across the galaxy is nothing without a little ROMANCE! Crush's search for Lobo is getting pretty demoralizing, so when a sad alien girl mistakes Crush for her blind date…why NOT go along with it? And relive every bad relationship choice Crush has ever made? And still find Lobo before her prison monitor blows her to bits?

CRUSH & LOBO #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

CRUSH & LOBO #7

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Cover by JOËLLE JONES

Variant cover by SCOTT FORBES

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 7 of 8 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/7/21



It's Crush versus Lobo in a knock-down, drag-out father-daughter brawl that might very well destroy Space Vegas by the time these two are done with each other!

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SOUL PLUMBER #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SOUL PLUMBER #2

Written by MARCUS PARKS, HENRY ZEBROWSKI, and BEN KISSEL

Art and cover by JOHN McCREA

Variant cover by KELLEY JONES

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 2 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/2/21

17+



After stealing blueprints from the Soul Plumbers in an attempt to build an exorcism machine, Edgar Wiggins has instead opened a portal that has pulled a homicidal inter-dimensional being into our world that has not only left carnage in its wake, but has left Edgar questioning his faith.

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SOUL PLUMBER #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SOUL PLUMBER #3

Written by MARCUS PARKS, HENRY ZEBROWSKI, and BEN KISSEL

Art and cover by JOHN McCREA

Variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 3 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/7/211

17+



Blorp, a strange creature with an unsettling affinity for the human race, has been unleashed upon an unsuspecting world. Now, doing its best to fit in amongst mankind—by assembling a human body for itself—this invader from beyond the veil has one mission…but what is it? And how can Edgar and his noseless pal Elk put a stop to it?

DC VS. VAMPIRES #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

DC VS. VAMPIRES #2

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 2 of 12 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/23/21



The war for the very survival of the human race has begun! A mysterious new vampire lord has already put a plan in motion to conquer the Earth, and the first step is—destroy the Justice League! But the World's Greatest Detective might be Earth's last hope, and it's time for the Bat-Family to hunt!

DEATHSTROKE INC. #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

DEATHSTROKE INC. #3

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by HOWARD PORTER

Cover by HOWARD PORTER

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/23/21



Deathstroke hunts the deadly Cheetah to the last place you'd expect…the legendary land of Che-terra, a storybook fantasy of Cheetah's creation! To get to Cheetah, Deathstroke must hack his way past evil witches, murderous unicorns, and an army of cat warriors!

Plus: Black Canary went undercover with T.R.U.S.T. to learn who was really pulling the secret organization's strings, but she is not prepared for what she finds!

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #7

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #7

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and DENNIS CULVER

Art by GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by ROSE BESCH

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/9/21



It's all-out war as the "Hunt the Batman" arc comes to its pulse-pounding conclusion! The Next Batman faces off against Nightwing and the entire Bat-Family while Jason Todd, now known as Peacekeeper Red, must stop Warmonger from driving every citizen in Gotham City to riot. Can Bat and Red win this one? Can they even survive?

GREEN LANTERN #8

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

GREEN LANTERN #8

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by TOM RANEY and MARCO SANTUCCI

Cover by BERNARD CHANG

Variant cover by JULIET NNEKA

$4.99 US | 40 PGS | $5.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/2/21



Will the Dark Sector die? With trillions of lives in peril, John battles the DEISTORM and the challenge of its FUTURE STATES! Meanwhile, Jo Mullein solves the mystery of the Battery's destruction in time to see the rise of a new and ancient enemy. Is this the final end of Oa and the Green Lanterns?!

HARDWARE: SEASON ONE #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

HARDWARE: SEASON ONE #4

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art by DENYS COWAN and BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant cover by DENYS COWAN

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/9/21



With Curtis overseas and the heat closing in back in Dakota, Hardware's associate—accomplice?—Tiffany faces a dangerous situation...and a difficult choice!

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES—THE EAT. BANG. KILL TOUR #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES—THE EAT. BANG. KILL TOUR #3

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art and cover by MAX SARIN

Variant cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 3 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/9/21



First dates are usually memorable, and Harley's is no different. When Hush decides to disrupt their date, Ivy takes action in a way Harley's never seen before. And will someone get rid of Gordon, please?!

HUMAN TARGET #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

HUMAN TARGET #2

Written by TOM KING

Art by GREG SMALLWOOD

Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Variant cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE and DANNY MIKI

$4.99 US | 40 PGS | 2 of 12

ON SALE 11/30/21

17+



Christopher Chance now has 11 days to solve his own murder. With almost no leads, it would seem the case of his own death has gone cold…but it's about to get a whole lot colder. Enter Ice, former member of Justice League International, arriving at Chance's office with some unexpected information…and mysterious intentions.

ICON & ROCKET: SEASON ONE #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

ICON & ROCKET: SEASON ONE #5

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN and LEON CHILLS

Art by DOUG BRAITHWAITE and ANDREW CURRIE

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 5 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/23/21



Static is extremely interested in the new teen hero on the scene—but the feeling on Rocket's part is most certainly not mutual! Can't someone threaten the entire world again so she has an excuse to shake this guy? Be careful what you wish for…

JUSTICE LEAGUE #70

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

JUSTICE LEAGUE #70

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and RAM V

Art by PHIL HESTER and SUMIT KUMAR

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

$4.99 US | 40 PGS | $5.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/16/211



Place your bets, folks! The Royal Flush Gang is BACK and ready to take down the Justice League! Find out their connection to Deathstroke and their growing plot to destroy Green Arrow and Batman. Meanwhile, a villain from the Dark Multiverse has returned and he's about to turn the Justice League Dark's world upside down! Could this be the end of their team AND Atlantis?

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #5

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS and JAMES TUCKER

Art by ETHEN BEAVERS

Cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 5 of 7

ON SALE 11/2/21



Superman, trapped on Earth-X, teams up with the Freedom Fighters to help them liberate the world from Vandal Savage's control. Thanks to the added power of the newly arrived Superman-D, the Freedom Fighters might just have what it takes to break into Savage's stronghold. But what secrets has the immortal tyrant hidden within its walls?

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #6

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS and JAMES TUCKER

Art by ETHEN BEAVERS

Cover by JAMES STOKOE

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 6 of 7

ON SALE 12/7/21



Both Justice Leagues arrive at the nexus of all realities, the Mirrored Room. Though they had hoped to find their old friend Amazo, what the League finds left behind in the ruins of the shattered mirrors is a far cry from the sentient android!

JUSTICE LEAGUE: LAST RIDE #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

JUSTICE LEAGUE: LAST RIDE #7

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

Variant cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 7 of 7 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/9/21



IT'S ALL BEEN BUILDING TO THIS—past and present and future all collide here in the final issue of this monumental series. Everything connects back to J'onn's death, Batman's final decision, and Superman's regret—it all has been leading to this final confrontation with Darkseid. Who lives (some do!)? Who dies (some do!)? It all culminates in a bombastic finale from which the Justice League will emerge eternally changed.

LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #7

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #7

Written by BRANDON EASTON

Art by KARL MOSTERT

Cover by KARL MOSTERT

Variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON and MIKE SPICER

1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/16/21



In "Catechism," Batman heads to Rome to stop Ra's al Ghul and the League of Assassins from getting their hands on an ancient artifact that they want to use to increase the power of the Lazarus Pits. What Batman doesn't know is that the artifact is already under the protection of the Order of St. Dumas, specifically Azrael! From the creative team of critically acclaimed writer Brandon Easton and rising-star artist Karl Mostert!

LOONEY TUNES #263

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

LOONEY TUNES #263

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art by DAVE ALVAREZ

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS with DAVE ALVAREZ

$2.99 US | 32 PGS

ON SALE 11/16/21



While commiserating over past failures, Ralph Wolf and Wile E. Coyote decide it's time for a change of scenery—and a chance to best the other's foe! Maybe they'll have better luck attempting to capture each other's rivals…?

MAD MAGAZINE #23

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

MAD MAGAZINE #23

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover by A SOMEWHAT MORE ARTISTIC IDIOT

$5.99 US | 56 PGS

ON SALE 12/7/21



I'm MAD, MAN! America's longest-running humor magazine continues to skewer everything pop culture! The February Batman-themed issue features a wide variety of classic Batman parodies plus vintage MAD favorites like Spy vs. Spy, "MAD Look at…" by Sergio Aragonés, and more from the Usual Gang of Idiots. MAD will surely make the whole family laugh…while still managing to piss off some of the grandfolks.

NUBIA & THE AMAZONS #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

NUBIA & THE AMAZONS #2

Written by VITA AYALA and STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES

Cover by ALITHA MARTINEZ

Variant cover by MAIKA SOZO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/2/21



The unrest surrounding Nubia's ascension is rising fast! The politics of her new role and responsibilities as guardian of Doom's Doorway have led to rumblings that she isn't quite ready to lead. How can she prove her worthiness? As any monarch on Paradise Island would…an Amazon fight club!



NUBIA & THE AMAZONS #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

NUBIA & THE AMAZONS #3

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS and VITA AYALA

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES

Cover by ALITHA MARTINEZ

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/7/21

17+



After their fight club battle, Nubia believes she has gained an ally in the warrior Andromeda. Little does she know, this new prospect destined to become Champion of Doom's Doorway is a little too eager to prove herself, and it has led to a bargain with the evil she swore to protect Man's World against!

PENNYWORTH #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

PENNYWORTH #4

Written by SCOTT BRYAN WILSON

Art by JUAN GEDEON

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 4 of 7

ON SALE 11/9/21



The continuing high-octane story of the early years of Gotham's most famous butler! Trapped in a burning building in the Arctic, Alfred faces unimagined savagery and appalling conditions, but finds something more dangerous and brutal than living, breathing weapons: the cold. It's a race against nature and time as Alfred has to use his resourcefulness to stay alive until sunrise!

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #2

Written by RIO YOUERS

Art by TOM FOWLER

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

Variant cover by TIFFANY TURRILL

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 2 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/16/21

17+



It took Cal and Arlene one day on Brody Island to piss off a homicidal biker gang—and to find the magical axe so memorably wielded by June Branch one year ago. But what else have Cal and Arlene come to Brody to do? And now that you mention it…where is June Branch?

ROBIN #8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

ROBIN #8

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/23/21



It's time for a rematch! Robin and Connor Hawke face off for round two in their winner-take-all battle for League of Lazarus supremacy, but with the tournament nearing its end, what surprises does Mother Soul have up her sleeve? I hope it doesn't involve that massive, hellish pit and the immortal monster lying within it—aw beans, it's about that, isn't it?!

STATIC: SEASON ONE #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

STATIC: SEASON ONE #6

Written by VITA AYALA

Art by CHRISCROSS and NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

Variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 6 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/30/21



If Static wants to liberate the imprisoned Bang Babies of Dakota, he's going to have to turn them into an army…and unfortunately for him, he's also going to have to fight alongside—and even worse, trust—the jerk who tried to burn down his house: Hotstreak!

SUICIDE SQUAD #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

SUICIDE SQUAD #9

Written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by EDUARDO PANSICA

Variant cover by GERALD PAREL

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/2/21



Amanda Waller needs one last item before she can begin her invasion of Earth-3. The problem? It's locked in a vault on Oa. The solution? SQUAD IN SPACE! Meanwhile, Rick Flag is assembling his OWN Squad to take down Waller!

SUICIDE SQUAD #10

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

SUICIDE SQUAD #10

Written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

Art and cover by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA,

and MARCELO MAIOLO

Variant cover by GERALD PAREL

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 12/7/21



The Suicide Squad barely manage to steal an alien technology from OA only to find themselves cut off from their transport back to Earth and on the run from Lanterns and Thanagarians. And no backup is coming from Earth because Amanda Waller is under fire from her onetime ally, current-time enemy: Rick Flag!

SUICIDE SQUAD: KING SHARK #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

SUICIDE SQUAD: KING SHARK #3

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by SCOTT KOLINS

Cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 3 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/16/21



Defacer must form a partnership with the Man-King to ensure humanity isn't overtaken by shark domination! But she's kinda starting to like King Shark, and the avatar of all humanity kinda sucks! Plus, King Shark takes on the Queen Tiger (not to be confused with the Tiger King).

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #5

Written by TOM KING

Art by BILQUIS EVELY

Cover by BILQUIS EVELY

Variant cover by AMY REEDER

$4.99 US | 32 PGS | 5 of 8

ON SALE 11/16/21



Supergirl steps into an ancient trap, stranding her and Ruthye on a planet of nearly perpetual night. Now, the woman of steel must call on every remaining ounce of strength to combat the monsters left on this world to kill any super unlucky enough to end up on its surface.

SUPERMAN '78 #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

SUPERMAN '78 #4

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by WILFREDO TORRES

Cover by BRAD WALKER

Variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 4 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/23/21



Superman tries to assimilate into his new life in the bottled city of Kandor, but his heart lies elsewhere. Can Superman put his old life behind and find joy in what would've been his home, or can Lois Lane and Lex Luthor make contact with the Man of Steel and give him hope to return to his adoptive world?

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #9

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by MIKE NORTON

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant cover by PHILIP TAN

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/23/21



Homecoming continues! Homecoming is a time for reunion and reflection, and the shocking news that Roy is alive has left the Titans—and the Flash—with plenty to reflect upon. As old wounds are ripped open, the Academy's very existence is called into question, leaving the futures of its vulnerable young students up in the air and exposing them to the fury of an old foe out for vengeance!

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #8

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #8

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art by DARIO BRIZUELA

Cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 PGS | 8 of 12

ON SALE 11/9/21



The world's greatest detectives—Batman and Mystery, Inc.—face a mysterious scheme concocted by Harley Quinn and the Joker! A mysterious zillionaire has taken over Gotham's waterfront. But what do Batman's wildest foes and a supercharged ghost have to do with it?

THE FLASH #776

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

THE FLASH #776

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN

Cover by BRANDON PETERSON

Variant cover by JORGE CORONA and IVAN PLASCENCIA

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US VARIANT (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/16/21



Doctor Fate arrives to whisk the Flash away to the IN-BETWEEN, a two-dimensional causeway filled with demonic forces. Now it's up to YOU, the reader, to help the Scarlet Speedster make his way through the dangerous dimension toward his final destination and the beginning of a brand-new adventure!

THE JOKER #9

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

THE JOKER #9

Written by JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE and SWEENEY BOO

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant covers by MICO SUAYAN

1:25 ratio cover by JAMES STOKOE

$5.99 US | 40 PGS (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 11/9/21



The terrifying Sampson family is ready to exact their revenge on the Clown Prince of Crime for the murder of one of their own during A-Day! Will Gordon risk his life to save…The Joker? The shocking series continues with the most horrifying issue yet!

Backup: Punchline and Harper Row go head-to-head for the life and safety of Kelly Ness! If Harper loses, the radicalization of young people in Gotham City will know no limits!

THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX #4

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by JESÚS MERINO, VANESA DEL REY,

and RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

Cover by CHIP ZDARKSY

Variant cover by RYAN BROWN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 7 | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 11/2/21



The Riddler's death has left more questions! But the Joker isn't giving the police the answers they need. Instead he shares two more tales of the twisted treasure hunt for pieces of the puzzlebox. First, the Penguin enters a test of might and wits against Bane. Then, the Scarecrow must go toe-to-toe with Professor Pyg to find out what he's really afraid of.

THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX #5

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by JESÚS MERINO, CHRIS MOONEYHAM, and FREDDIE WILLIAMS

Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

Variant cover by DAVI GO

$4.99 US | 40 PGS | 5 of 7 | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 12/7/21



It's all coming together! With the Riddler's treasure hunt complete, the villains must gather to assemble the mysterious box. But putting that many criminals in a room is a dangerous thing...Unless that was the plan all along. And finally, the Gotham Police will hear Two-Face, Harley Quinn, the Penguin, and the Mad Hatter's side of the story. But they all end with the same thing—Batman!.

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #6

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant cover by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 6 of 12 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 11/2/21



The House has an eleventh guest. Reg is here—and that was never part of the plan. Or was it? Everything you know gets turned upside down in this issue…ending on a cliffhanger that will have to hold you until the House reopens in March 2022!

THE SWAMP THING #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

THE SWAMP THING #9

Written by RAM V

Art by MIKE PERKINS

Cover by MIKE PERKINS

Variant cover by E.M. GIST

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 9 of 10 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 11/2/21



With the secrets of his past revealed, Levi returns home despairing in the knowledge that his brother Jacob, now the villain Hedera, is the cause of the contagion within the green. But the brothers opposed are only a symptom of a greater rift within the Green itself. Does the world care for its human denizens or are they an infection to be purged?

TITANS UNITED #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

TITANS UNITED #3

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by JOSE LUIS AND JONAS TRINDADE

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | 3 of 7 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 11/9/21



Raven, Red Hood, and Donna Troy are on the trail of coldhearted killer Lady Vic! How long before bullets start to fly? Meanwhile, Conner Kent has a close encounter with Tamaranean royalty. But with his powers lost, can he survive? And Beast Boy? All Beast Boy wants to do is enjoy his milkshake in peace!

WONDER GIRL #7

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

WONDER GIRL #7

Written by JOËLLE JONES

Art by LEILA DEL DUCA

Cover by MATTEO SCALERA

Variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

$3.99 US | 32 PGS | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 11/23/21



After locating the first of her lost sisters, Potira, Yara starts to feel whole for the first time in her life. Now she must race against the clock to reunite her tribe as they seek revenge on those who tore them apart in the first place. The gods be damned, these Amazons are ready to take back their story!



WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD #6

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD #6

Written by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, LIAM SHARP,

CHRISTOS GAGE, SHEENA HOWARD, and more!

Art by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, LIAM SHARP,

KEVIN MAGUIRE, JAMAL CAMPBELL, and more!

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

Variant cover by STEPHANIE HANS

1:25 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

$5.99 | 40 PGS| 6 of 6 | Prestige Format

ON SALE 11/23/21



Nothing gold can stay including this remarkable celebration of Wonder Woman beautifully presented in her signature colors! It all concludes, featuring our hero saving a life that will in turn save thousands, a superhero climate crisis, a body swap with one of her greatest villains, and more!

WONDER WOMAN #781

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

WONDER WOMAN #781

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD,

and VITA AYALA

Art by XERMANICO and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by TERRY and RACHEL DODSON

Variant cover by TK

$4.99 US | 40 PGS | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 11/9/21



Wonder Woman faces her greatest threat yet: a world that doesn't need her! Lost and without purpose, Diana travels to visit an old friend looking for answers. Meanwhile, her image as a hero has taken a shape all its own and it's ready to fight back…literally!

DC November 2021 comic book collections

ANNOTATED SANDMAN VOL. 1

Image 1 of 1

ANNOTATED SANDMAN VOL. 1

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Annotations written by LESLIE S. KLINGER

Art by SAM KIETH, MIKE DRINGENBERG,

MALCOLM JONES III, CHRIS BACHALO, and others

Cover by DAVE McKEAN

$49.99 US | 560 PGS | 11 3/4" x 11 3/4" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-516-2

ON SALE 3/22/22



Back in print! This oversize hardcover reprints The Sandman #1-20 annotated with page-by-page, panel-by-panel commentary explaining the history, references, hidden meanings, and other behind-the-scenes details from the making of this unforgettable series.ALL STAR SUPERMAN: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art and cover by FRANK QUITELY

$34.99 US | 328 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-344-1

ON SALE 1/25/22



An emotionally and visually stunning graphic novel hearkening back to the Golden Age of comics, All-Star Superman creates a new but familiar take on the world's first superhero. Collects the now-classic 12-issue miniseries at oversize trim with behind-the-scenes extras.

ALL STAR SUPERMAN: THE DELUXE EDITION

Image 1 of 1

ALL STAR SUPERMAN: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art and cover by FRANK QUITELY

$34.99 US | 328 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-344-1

ON SALE 1/25/22



An emotionally and visually stunning graphic novel hearkening back to the Golden Age of comics, All-Star Superman creates a new but familiar take on the world's first superhero. Collects the now-classic 12-issue miniseries at oversize trim with behind-the-scenes extras.

BATMAN: THE CAPED CRUSADER VOL. 6

Image 1 of 1

BATMAN: THE CAPED CRUSADER VOL. 6

Written by ALAN GRANT, DOUG MOENCH, and JOHN WAGNER

Art by JIM APARO, NORM BREYFOGLE, and others

Cover by NORM BREYFOGLE

$24.99 US | 248 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-800-3

ON SALE 1/4/22



This new collection of 1990s Batman tales includes the legendary story "The Return of Scarface," featuring one of DC's most vindictive villains, made famous in Batman: The Animated Series, plus the first appearance of the Gotham Gargoyle. Collecting Batman #475-483 and Detective Comics #642.BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS VOL. 1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by EDDY BARROWS and RYAN BENJAMIN

Cover by HICHAM HABCHI

$24.99 US | 264 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-217-8

ON SALE 12/7/21



Two top comics writers, Matthew Rosenberg and Chip Zdarsky, enter the world of Gotham City with new tales of Batman, Red Hood, and Grifter in the first volume collecting stories from the thrilling new anthology series Batman: Urban Legends.BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS VOL. 1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by EDDY BARROWS and RYAN BENJAMIN

Cover by HICHAM HABCHI

$24.99 US | 264 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-217-8

ON SALE 12/7/21



Two top comics writers, Matthew Rosenberg and Chip Zdarsky, enter the world of Gotham City with new tales of Batman, Red Hood, and Grifter in the first volume collecting stories from the thrilling new anthology series Batman: Urban Legends.

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS VOL. 1

Image 1 of 1

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS VOL. 1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by EDDY BARROWS and RYAN BENJAMIN

Cover by HICHAM HABCHI

$24.99 US | 264 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-217-8

ON SALE 12/7/21



Two top comics writers, Matthew Rosenberg and Chip Zdarsky, enter the world of Gotham City with new tales of Batman, Red Hood, and Grifter in the first volume collecting stories from the thrilling new anthology series Batman: Urban Legends.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: THE ARCHIVE OF WORLDS

Image 1 of 1

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: THE ARCHIVE OF WORLDS

Written by GENE LUEN YANG

Art by IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, DARICK ROBERTSON,

STEVE LIEBER, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, and KYLE HOTZ

Cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

$29.99 US | 224 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-274-1

ON SALE 12/21/21



Worlds collide! In the aftermath of Dark Nights: Death Metal comes a glimpse into brave new worlds within the DC Universe…but what are these strange planets? You have never seen Batman and Superman like this before—so buckle up and get ready for Gene Luen Yang and Ivan Reis's epic tale!

BATMAN VS. RA'S AL GHUL

Image 1 of 1

BATMAN VS. RA'S AL GHUL

Written by NEAL ADAMS

Art and cover by NEAL ADAMS

$24.99 US | 160 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9518-9

ON SALE 1/11/22



Ra's al Ghul has begun to take over Gotham! With Batman gone, only his protégés stand against the League of Assassins—at least until the trials determine who will take the hero's mantle! Neal Adams triumphantly returns to his most popular battles in Batman Vs. Ra's al Ghul #1-6

DMZ COMPENDIUM TWO

Image 1 of 1

DMZ COMPENDIUM TWO

Written by BRIAN WOOD

Art by RICCARDO BURCHIELLI

Cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

$59.99 US | 824 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-482-0

ON SALE 12/21/21

17+



Catch up on the critically acclaimed dystopian saga before the TV adaptation hits screens! Set in a near-future world where a second U.S. civil war leaves Manhattan a war zone, this compendium edition collects the final half of the series (DMZ #37-72).

CRISIS ON MULTIPLE EARTHS BOOK 2: CRISIS CROSSED

Image 1 of 1

CRISIS ON MULTIPLE EARTHS BOOK 2: CRISIS CROSSED

Written by LEN WEIN, CARY BATES, E. NELSON BRIDWELL, PAUL LEVITZ, and others

Art by DICK DILLIN, FRANK McLAUGHLIN, JOE GIELLA, and DICK GIORDANO

Cover by KERRY GAMMILL

$39.99 US | 424 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-342-7

ON SALE 1/11/22



The incredible crossover events between the Justice League of America and the Justice Society of America that launched the DC Multiverse as we know it! This second of three volumes collects stories from Justice League of America #91-92, 100-102, 107-108, 113, 123-124, 135-137, 147-148, and 159-160.

JUSTICE LEAGUE BY SCOTT SNYDER DELUXE EDITION BOOK THREE

Image 1 of 1

JUSTICE LEAGUE BY SCOTT SNYDER DELUXE EDITION BOOK THREE

Written by SCOTT SNYDER and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ, BRUNO REDONDO,

JAVIER FERNANDEZ, and others

Cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

$39.99 US | 344 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-493-6

ON SALE 2/8/22



It's the culmination of the Legion of Doom's master plan, and some may not survive. The Justice League must race through the past, present, and future to gather pieces of the Totality if they want to stop Lex Luthor's team from unleashing Perpetua on the Multiverse. Collects Justice League #26-39.

THE FLINTSTONES: THE DELUXE EDITION

Image 1 of 1

THE FLINTSTONES: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art by STEVE PUGH and RICK LEONARDI

Cover by STEVE PUGH

$49.99 US | 368 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-497-4

ON SALE 2/8/22



In this fresh take on the modern stone-age family, the classic Hanna-Barbera characters from Bedrock are reimagined into a witty and poignant satire of 21st century life. Collects The Flintstones #1-12 and Booster Gold/The Flintstones Special #1 with behind-the-scenes extras.

FABLES COMPENDIUM FOUR

Image 1 of 1

FABLES COMPENDIUM FOUR

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM, STEVE LEIALOHA, and others

Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$59.99 US | 960 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-334-2

ON SALE 12/7/21

17+



Final volume! The ever after is here for the legendary beings of Fabletown. This fourth compendium edition collects the final chapters of the acclaimed series from Fables #114-150, revealing the ultimate fates of beloved characters Bigby Wolf, Snow White, Rose Red, and more!GEN 13: STARTING OVER THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by BRANDON CHOI

Art by JIM LEE, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, ALEX GARNER and others

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL and ALEX GARNER

$49.99 US | 360 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-942-0

ON SALE 1/11/22



Gen 13 fight evil and party hard. Featuring the offbeat adventures of super-powered teenagers as they juggle typical teen drama with stopping would-be world conquerors, this deluxe hardcover collects Gen 13 (Vol. 1) #0-5, Gen 13 (Vol. 2) #0-5, and pages from Wildstorm Universe Sourcebook #1.

GEN 13: STARTING OVER THE DELUXE EDITION

Image 1 of 1

GEN 13: STARTING OVER THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by BRANDON CHOI

Art by JIM LEE, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, ALEX GARNER and others

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL and ALEX GARNER

$49.99 US | 360 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-942-0

ON SALE 1/11/22



Gen 13 fight evil and party hard. Featuring the offbeat adventures of super-powered teenagers as they juggle typical teen drama with stopping would-be world conquerors, this deluxe hardcover collects Gen 13 (Vol. 1) #0-5, Gen 13 (Vol. 2) #0-5, and pages from Wildstorm Universe Sourcebook #1.

GREEN LANTERN VOL 1: INVICTUS

Image 1 of 1

GREEN LANTERN VOL 1: INVICTUS

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by TOM RANEY and MARCO SANTUCCI

Cover by BERNARD CHANG

$19.99 US | 192 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-337-3

ON SALE 12/21/21



Far Sector's Jo Mullein's first meeting with the rest of the Green Lantern Corps gets delayed when something causes the Central Power Battery to explode. Now faced with lost Lanterns across the cosmos and an unknown threat still stalking the Corps, Jo must team with Teen Lantern to uncover the truth and save the other Lanterns.HARLEY QUINN VOL. 1: NO GOOD DEED

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by RILEY ROSSMO and LAURA BRAGA

Cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$24.99 US | 168 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-346-5

ON SALE 12/7/21



Harley Quinn here to let everyone know that I'm starring in a brand-new graphic novel collection with a brand-new status quo. I'm coming back to Gotham City to make up for the sins of my past, and to help the city recover from The Joker War!

HARLEY QUINN VOL. 1: NO GOOD DEED

Image 1 of 1

HARLEY QUINN VOL. 1: NO GOOD DEED

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by RILEY ROSSMO and LAURA BRAGA

Cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$24.99 US | 168 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-346-5

ON SALE 12/7/21



Harley Quinn here to let everyone know that I'm starring in a brand-new graphic novel collection with a brand-new status quo. I'm coming back to Gotham City to make up for the sins of my past, and to help the city recover from The Joker War!

NIGHTWING VOL. 1: LEAPING INTO THE LIGHT

Image 1 of 1

NIGHTWING VOL. 1: LEAPING INTO THE LIGHT

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by BRUNO REDONDO

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$24.99 US | 160 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-278-9

ON SALE 12/14/21



Nightwing is back in Blüdhaven and his drive to keep his adopted city safe has never been stronger! But protecting Blüdhaven is no small task, especially now that it's being menaced by Nightwing's most terrifying foe yet—a mysterious and murderous villain with a penchant for stealing his victim's hearts, known only as Heartless.

SUPERMAN: RED & BLUE

Image 1 of 1

SUPERMAN: RED & BLUE

Written by JOHN RIDLEY, MARGUERITE BENNETT,

STEVEN T. SEAGLE, NICK SPENCER, MARK WAID,

JUDD WINICK, G. WILLOW WILSON, TOM KING,

SOPHIE CAMPBELL, and more!

Art by WES CRAIG, JILL THOMPSON, STEVE LIEBER,

DUNCAN ROULEAU, CHRISTIAN WARD, FRANCIS MANAPUL, JOE QUINONES, MARK BUCKINGHAM,

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, SOPHIE CAMPBELL,

PAULO RIVERA, STEVE PUGH, and more!

Cover by GARY FRANK

$39.99 US | 272 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-280-2

ON SALE 12/28/21



Around the world, everyone knows that when they see a red-and-blue streak in the sky, it's not a bird…it's not a plane...it's Superman. Collected for the first time in its entirety, this unforgettable anthology series showcases fresh new visions of the Man of Steel in his two signature colors!TEEN TITANS ACADEMY VOL. 1: X MARKS THE SPOT

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, STEVE LIEBER, and MAX RAYNOR

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

$29.99 US | 208 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-281-9

ON SALE 1/4/22



Packed with both new super-powered teens and numerous dark secrets, Teen Titans Academy's student body includes Shazam; a new Australian speedster; a trio of Goth(am) teen expatriates obsessed with Batman—and one member of this first class will become the deadly Red X.



TEEN TITANS ACADEMY VOL. 1: X MARKS THE SPOT

Image 1 of 1

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY VOL. 1: X MARKS THE SPOT

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, STEVE LIEBER, and MAX RAYNOR

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

$29.99 US | 208 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-281-9

ON SALE 1/4/22



Packed with both new super-powered teens and numerous dark secrets, Teen Titans Academy's student body includes Shazam; a new Australian speedster; a trio of Goth(am) teen expatriates obsessed with Batman—and one member of this first class will become the deadly Red X.



THE FLASH BY GEOFF JOHNS OMNIBUS VOL. 3

Image 1 of 1

THE FLASH BY GEOFF JOHNS OMNIBUS VOL. 3

Written by GEOFF JOHNS and STERLING GATES

Art by SCOTT KOLINS, FRANCIS MANAPUL,

ETHAN VAN SCIVER, and others

Cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

$99.99 US | 880 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-345-8

ON SALE 1/25/22



Barry Allen returns from the dead to reclaim the title of Fastest Man Alive in this massive hardcover! Collects stories from Final Crisis: Rogues' Revenge #1-3; The Flash: Rebirth #1-6; The Flash (2010) #1-12; Blackest Night: The Flash #1-3; The Flash Secret Files and Origins 2010 #1; and Flashpoint #1-5.

WONDER WOMAN VOL. 1: AFTERWORLDS

Image 1 of 1

WONDER WOMAN VOL. 1: AFTERWORLDS

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by TRAVIS MOORE, ANDY MACDONALD, JILL THOMPSON, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, and more!

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$24.99 US | 264 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-279-6

ON SALE 12/14/21



After her heroic sacrifice in Death Metal, Wonder Woman is swept away to the Sphere of the Gods. But when Diana lands in Asgard instead of Olympus where she belongs, an unexpected odyssey begins. Along the way she'll meet old foes, new allies, and a deadly enemy that threatens to wipe her from existence forever!

THE SANDMAN: THE DELUXE EDITION BOOK FIVE

Image 1 of 1

THE SANDMAN: THE DELUXE EDITION BOOK FIVE

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art by P. CRAIG RUSSELL, YOSHITAKA AMANO,

MICHAEL ZULLI, JON J. MUTH, CHARLES VESS, and others

Cover by MICHAEL WM. KALUTA

$49.99 US | 592 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-492-9

ON SALE 2/1/22



This final deluxe hardcover collects the concluding chapters of the beloved series from The Sandman #70-75, as well as The Sandman: Endless Nights and both the prose and graphic novel editions of The Sandman: The Dream Hunters with extras and more.

Image 1 of 1

Image 1 of 1

Image 1 of 1

Image 1 of 1

Image 1 of 1

Image 1 of 1

Image 1 of 1

Image 1 of 1

ANNOTATED SANDMAN VOL. 1

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Annotations written by LESLIE S. KLINGER

Art by SAM KIETH, MIKE DRINGENBERG,

MALCOLM JONES III, CHRIS BACHALO, and others

Cover by DAVE McKEAN

$49.99 US | 560 PGS | 11 3/4" x 11 3/4" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-516-2

ON SALE 3/22/22



Back in print! This oversize hardcover reprints The Sandman #1-20 annotated with page-by-page, panel-by-panel commentary explaining the history, references, hidden meanings, and other behind-the-scenes details from the making of this unforgettable series.ALL STAR SUPERMAN: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art and cover by FRANK QUITELY

$34.99 US | 328 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-344-1

ON SALE 1/25/22



An emotionally and visually stunning graphic novel hearkening back to the Golden Age of comics, All-Star Superman creates a new but familiar take on the world's first superhero. Collects the now-classic 12-issue miniseries at oversize trim with behind-the-scenes extras.

Image 1 of 1

ALL STAR SUPERMAN: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art and cover by FRANK QUITELY

$34.99 US | 328 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-344-1

ON SALE 1/25/22



An emotionally and visually stunning graphic novel hearkening back to the Golden Age of comics, All-Star Superman creates a new but familiar take on the world's first superhero. Collects the now-classic 12-issue miniseries at oversize trim with behind-the-scenes extras.

Image 1 of 1

BATMAN: THE CAPED CRUSADER VOL. 6

Written by ALAN GRANT, DOUG MOENCH, and JOHN WAGNER

Art by JIM APARO, NORM BREYFOGLE, and others

Cover by NORM BREYFOGLE

$24.99 US | 248 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-800-3

ON SALE 1/4/22



This new collection of 1990s Batman tales includes the legendary story "The Return of Scarface," featuring one of DC's most vindictive villains, made famous in Batman: The Animated Series, plus the first appearance of the Gotham Gargoyle. Collecting Batman #475-483 and Detective Comics #642.BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS VOL. 1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by EDDY BARROWS and RYAN BENJAMIN

Cover by HICHAM HABCHI

$24.99 US | 264 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-217-8

ON SALE 12/7/21



Two top comics writers, Matthew Rosenberg and Chip Zdarsky, enter the world of Gotham City with new tales of Batman, Red Hood, and Grifter in the first volume collecting stories from the thrilling new anthology series Batman: Urban Legends.BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS VOL. 1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by EDDY BARROWS and RYAN BENJAMIN

Cover by HICHAM HABCHI

$24.99 US | 264 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-217-8

ON SALE 12/7/21



Two top comics writers, Matthew Rosenberg and Chip Zdarsky, enter the world of Gotham City with new tales of Batman, Red Hood, and Grifter in the first volume collecting stories from the thrilling new anthology series Batman: Urban Legends.

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS VOL. 1

Image 1 of 1

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS VOL. 1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by EDDY BARROWS and RYAN BENJAMIN

Cover by HICHAM HABCHI

$24.99 US | 264 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-217-8

ON SALE 12/7/21



Two top comics writers, Matthew Rosenberg and Chip Zdarsky, enter the world of Gotham City with new tales of Batman, Red Hood, and Grifter in the first volume collecting stories from the thrilling new anthology series Batman: Urban Legends.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: THE ARCHIVE OF WORLDS

Image 1 of 1

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: THE ARCHIVE OF WORLDS

Written by GENE LUEN YANG

Art by IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, DARICK ROBERTSON,

STEVE LIEBER, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, and KYLE HOTZ

Cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

$29.99 US | 224 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-274-1

ON SALE 12/21/21



Worlds collide! In the aftermath of Dark Nights: Death Metal comes a glimpse into brave new worlds within the DC Universe…but what are these strange planets? You have never seen Batman and Superman like this before—so buckle up and get ready for Gene Luen Yang and Ivan Reis's epic tale!

BATMAN VS. RA'S AL GHUL

Image 1 of 1

BATMAN VS. RA'S AL GHUL

Written by NEAL ADAMS

Art and cover by NEAL ADAMS

$24.99 US | 160 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9518-9

ON SALE 1/11/22



Ra's al Ghul has begun to take over Gotham! With Batman gone, only his protégés stand against the League of Assassins—at least until the trials determine who will take the hero's mantle! Neal Adams triumphantly returns to his most popular battles in Batman Vs. Ra's al Ghul #1-6

DMZ COMPENDIUM TWO

Image 1 of 1

DMZ COMPENDIUM TWO

Written by BRIAN WOOD

Art by RICCARDO BURCHIELLI

Cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

$59.99 US | 824 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-482-0

ON SALE 12/21/21

17+



Catch up on the critically acclaimed dystopian saga before the TV adaptation hits screens! Set in a near-future world where a second U.S. civil war leaves Manhattan a war zone, this compendium edition collects the final half of the series (DMZ #37-72).

CRISIS ON MULTIPLE EARTHS BOOK 2: CRISIS CROSSED

Image 1 of 1

CRISIS ON MULTIPLE EARTHS BOOK 2: CRISIS CROSSED

Written by LEN WEIN, CARY BATES, E. NELSON BRIDWELL, PAUL LEVITZ, and others

Art by DICK DILLIN, FRANK McLAUGHLIN, JOE GIELLA, and DICK GIORDANO

Cover by KERRY GAMMILL

$39.99 US | 424 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-342-7

ON SALE 1/11/22



The incredible crossover events between the Justice League of America and the Justice Society of America that launched the DC Multiverse as we know it! This second of three volumes collects stories from Justice League of America #91-92, 100-102, 107-108, 113, 123-124, 135-137, 147-148, and 159-160.

JUSTICE LEAGUE BY SCOTT SNYDER DELUXE EDITION BOOK THREE

Image 1 of 1

JUSTICE LEAGUE BY SCOTT SNYDER DELUXE EDITION BOOK THREE

Written by SCOTT SNYDER and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ, BRUNO REDONDO,

JAVIER FERNANDEZ, and others

Cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

$39.99 US | 344 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-493-6

ON SALE 2/8/22



It's the culmination of the Legion of Doom's master plan, and some may not survive. The Justice League must race through the past, present, and future to gather pieces of the Totality if they want to stop Lex Luthor's team from unleashing Perpetua on the Multiverse. Collects Justice League #26-39.

THE FLINTSTONES: THE DELUXE EDITION

Image 1 of 1

THE FLINTSTONES: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art by STEVE PUGH and RICK LEONARDI

Cover by STEVE PUGH

$49.99 US | 368 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-497-4

ON SALE 2/8/22



In this fresh take on the modern stone-age family, the classic Hanna-Barbera characters from Bedrock are reimagined into a witty and poignant satire of 21st century life. Collects The Flintstones #1-12 and Booster Gold/The Flintstones Special #1 with behind-the-scenes extras.

FABLES COMPENDIUM FOUR

Image 1 of 1

FABLES COMPENDIUM FOUR

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM, STEVE LEIALOHA, and others

Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$59.99 US | 960 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-334-2

ON SALE 12/7/21

17+



Final volume! The ever after is here for the legendary beings of Fabletown. This fourth compendium edition collects the final chapters of the acclaimed series from Fables #114-150, revealing the ultimate fates of beloved characters Bigby Wolf, Snow White, Rose Red, and more!GEN 13: STARTING OVER THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by BRANDON CHOI

Art by JIM LEE, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, ALEX GARNER and others

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL and ALEX GARNER

$49.99 US | 360 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-942-0

ON SALE 1/11/22



Gen 13 fight evil and party hard. Featuring the offbeat adventures of super-powered teenagers as they juggle typical teen drama with stopping would-be world conquerors, this deluxe hardcover collects Gen 13 (Vol. 1) #0-5, Gen 13 (Vol. 2) #0-5, and pages from Wildstorm Universe Sourcebook #1.

GEN 13: STARTING OVER THE DELUXE EDITION

Image 1 of 1

GEN 13: STARTING OVER THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by BRANDON CHOI

Art by JIM LEE, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, ALEX GARNER and others

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL and ALEX GARNER

$49.99 US | 360 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-942-0

ON SALE 1/11/22



Gen 13 fight evil and party hard. Featuring the offbeat adventures of super-powered teenagers as they juggle typical teen drama with stopping would-be world conquerors, this deluxe hardcover collects Gen 13 (Vol. 1) #0-5, Gen 13 (Vol. 2) #0-5, and pages from Wildstorm Universe Sourcebook #1.

GREEN LANTERN VOL 1: INVICTUS

Image 1 of 1

GREEN LANTERN VOL 1: INVICTUS

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by TOM RANEY and MARCO SANTUCCI

Cover by BERNARD CHANG

$19.99 US | 192 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-337-3

ON SALE 12/21/21



Far Sector's Jo Mullein's first meeting with the rest of the Green Lantern Corps gets delayed when something causes the Central Power Battery to explode. Now faced with lost Lanterns across the cosmos and an unknown threat still stalking the Corps, Jo must team with Teen Lantern to uncover the truth and save the other Lanterns.HARLEY QUINN VOL. 1: NO GOOD DEED

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by RILEY ROSSMO and LAURA BRAGA

Cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$24.99 US | 168 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-346-5

ON SALE 12/7/21



Harley Quinn here to let everyone know that I'm starring in a brand-new graphic novel collection with a brand-new status quo. I'm coming back to Gotham City to make up for the sins of my past, and to help the city recover from The Joker War!

HARLEY QUINN VOL. 1: NO GOOD DEED

Image 1 of 1

HARLEY QUINN VOL. 1: NO GOOD DEED

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by RILEY ROSSMO and LAURA BRAGA

Cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$24.99 US | 168 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-346-5

ON SALE 12/7/21



Harley Quinn here to let everyone know that I'm starring in a brand-new graphic novel collection with a brand-new status quo. I'm coming back to Gotham City to make up for the sins of my past, and to help the city recover from The Joker War!

NIGHTWING VOL. 1: LEAPING INTO THE LIGHT

Image 1 of 1

NIGHTWING VOL. 1: LEAPING INTO THE LIGHT

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by BRUNO REDONDO

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$24.99 US | 160 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-278-9

ON SALE 12/14/21



Nightwing is back in Blüdhaven and his drive to keep his adopted city safe has never been stronger! But protecting Blüdhaven is no small task, especially now that it's being menaced by Nightwing's most terrifying foe yet—a mysterious and murderous villain with a penchant for stealing his victim's hearts, known only as Heartless.

SUPERMAN: RED & BLUE

Image 1 of 1

SUPERMAN: RED & BLUE

Written by JOHN RIDLEY, MARGUERITE BENNETT,

STEVEN T. SEAGLE, NICK SPENCER, MARK WAID,

JUDD WINICK, G. WILLOW WILSON, TOM KING,

SOPHIE CAMPBELL, and more!

Art by WES CRAIG, JILL THOMPSON, STEVE LIEBER,

DUNCAN ROULEAU, CHRISTIAN WARD, FRANCIS MANAPUL, JOE QUINONES, MARK BUCKINGHAM,

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, SOPHIE CAMPBELL,

PAULO RIVERA, STEVE PUGH, and more!

Cover by GARY FRANK

$39.99 US | 272 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-280-2

ON SALE 12/28/21



Around the world, everyone knows that when they see a red-and-blue streak in the sky, it's not a bird…it's not a plane...it's Superman. Collected for the first time in its entirety, this unforgettable anthology series showcases fresh new visions of the Man of Steel in his two signature colors!TEEN TITANS ACADEMY VOL. 1: X MARKS THE SPOT

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, STEVE LIEBER, and MAX RAYNOR

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

$29.99 US | 208 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-281-9

ON SALE 1/4/22



Packed with both new super-powered teens and numerous dark secrets, Teen Titans Academy's student body includes Shazam; a new Australian speedster; a trio of Goth(am) teen expatriates obsessed with Batman—and one member of this first class will become the deadly Red X.



TEEN TITANS ACADEMY VOL. 1: X MARKS THE SPOT

Image 1 of 1

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY VOL. 1: X MARKS THE SPOT

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, STEVE LIEBER, and MAX RAYNOR

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

$29.99 US | 208 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-281-9

ON SALE 1/4/22



Packed with both new super-powered teens and numerous dark secrets, Teen Titans Academy's student body includes Shazam; a new Australian speedster; a trio of Goth(am) teen expatriates obsessed with Batman—and one member of this first class will become the deadly Red X.



THE FLASH BY GEOFF JOHNS OMNIBUS VOL. 3

Image 1 of 1

THE FLASH BY GEOFF JOHNS OMNIBUS VOL. 3

Written by GEOFF JOHNS and STERLING GATES

Art by SCOTT KOLINS, FRANCIS MANAPUL,

ETHAN VAN SCIVER, and others

Cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

$99.99 US | 880 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-345-8

ON SALE 1/25/22



Barry Allen returns from the dead to reclaim the title of Fastest Man Alive in this massive hardcover! Collects stories from Final Crisis: Rogues' Revenge #1-3; The Flash: Rebirth #1-6; The Flash (2010) #1-12; Blackest Night: The Flash #1-3; The Flash Secret Files and Origins 2010 #1; and Flashpoint #1-5.

WONDER WOMAN VOL. 1: AFTERWORLDS

Image 1 of 1

WONDER WOMAN VOL. 1: AFTERWORLDS

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by TRAVIS MOORE, ANDY MACDONALD, JILL THOMPSON, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, and more!

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$24.99 US | 264 PGS | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-279-6

ON SALE 12/14/21



After her heroic sacrifice in Death Metal, Wonder Woman is swept away to the Sphere of the Gods. But when Diana lands in Asgard instead of Olympus where she belongs, an unexpected odyssey begins. Along the way she'll meet old foes, new allies, and a deadly enemy that threatens to wipe her from existence forever!

THE SANDMAN: THE DELUXE EDITION BOOK FIVE

Image 1 of 1

THE SANDMAN: THE DELUXE EDITION BOOK FIVE

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art by P. CRAIG RUSSELL, YOSHITAKA AMANO,

MICHAEL ZULLI, JON J. MUTH, CHARLES VESS, and others

Cover by MICHAEL WM. KALUTA

$49.99 US | 592 PGS | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-492-9

ON SALE 2/1/22



This final deluxe hardcover collects the concluding chapters of the beloved series from The Sandman #70-75, as well as The Sandman: Endless Nights and both the prose and graphic novel editions of The Sandman: The Dream Hunters with extras and more.

Image 1 of 1

Image 1 of 1

Image 1 of 1

Image 1 of 1

Image 1 of 1

Image 1 of 1

Image 1 of 1