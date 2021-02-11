Dark Knight no more: Tom Taylor & Andy Kubert's Batman gets a new name

The recently announced limited series Batman: The Dark Knight by Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert is going through a major change - a name change. DC has informed retailers that the six-issue series will now be titled Batman: The Detective.

While DC didn't explain the change, one obvious possibility is the similarity in title to DC's long-running Dark Knight franchise by writer/artist Frank Miller. Since the original Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, all the sequels and follow-ups in the series have led with "Batman: The Dark Knight…" including Batman: The Dark Knight: Master Race illustrated by Kubert.

DC may be trying to avoid retailers and readers confusing the new Taylor/Kubert series with an entry in that franchise.

And with that possible confusion mitigated, what is Taylor and Kubert's Batman: The Detective about? It's a story where Batman goes to Europe and becomes entangled with a new villain named Equilibrium.

"An epic tale begins that will take Batman on a harrowing, action-packed European adventure in a new miniseries by superstar creators Tom Taylor and Andy Kubert!" reads DC's description of the series. "A horrific tragedy in the United Kingdom sends a very personal and deadly message to the Dark Knight—one that will draw Batman out of Gotham City to investigate!"

"From the moment he lands in Europe, Batman will face a difficult investigation and unheard-of adversaries and find the assistance of a partner once more—all in the hunt for the villain known as Equilibrium!" it continues. "New villains! New allies! A thrilling overseas adventure begins for the Dark Knight, starting with an extra-sized 26-page debut story!"

In the original announcement of the series, Kubert takes time to presciently point out that this Batman series is different from those he's done in the past, including The Master Race.

"This series is a different take on the character than I had done before," says Kubert. "Every story that I have done with Batman has been different in tone, and the art takes on a life of its own as the story dictates. Batman and Son, Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader and Dark Knight III-The Master Race along with Flashpoint Batman, had their own look and feel for that particular story. Batman: The Dark Knight is no different."

Batman: The Detective #1 (of 6) goes on sale on April 13.

