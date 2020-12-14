Cyberpunk 2077 has a cop spawning bug and it's out of control

Cyberpunk 2077 has a cop spawning glitch and it's getting out of control.

New Cyberpunk bugs are being reported every day, with players finding and sharing new discoveries on the active Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit. You may already be aware of the common bug with players, where if you were to shoot a civilian or an inanimate object on the streets of Night City, police officers will spawn directly next to you and instantly start trying to take you down. The bug is pretty ridiculous, in fact, you could be standing where no NCPD officers are located in the vicinity, and within seconds an entire force will be on top of you.

But it gets worse. A new video posted by a Cyberpunk player who wanted to test how bad the cop spawning bug was, shows just how baffling it can be.

In the video, the player is standing on a roof, on top of a fairly tall building, way above the streets of Night City. Looking around them, you can see that there would be no way an NPC's would be able to reach them up there. The player then walks to the edge of the roof and fires some shots at a civilian on the ground, and before you can even blink a police officer has spawned on top of the roof. Then another, and another. Until soon there's a whole squad of officers on top of the roof, killing the player instantly. It seems that no matter where you are, Cyberpunk 2077's NCPD will find you.

Since CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 launched last week, plenty of players have shared their disappointment with the game's poor performance and countless bugs and glitches, especially on PS4 and Xbox consoles. Another newly discovered glitch finds V standing through a car's roof with no pants on. This isn't just an isolated case either, plenty of people have commented on the video claiming they, too, experienced the bug. In response, CD Projekt Red is offering refunds for PS4 and Xbox One players, following a statement the studio release this morning, regarding the controversy.

If you're having trouble, check out our Cyberpunk 2077 crashes guide.