Cyberpunk 2077 devs tease a world full of dive bars, virtual reality, and improvised tech

For years, all we had to go on for Cyberpunk 2077 information were simple beeps and boops from the official Twitter account. Now we've got a trailer (with a secret message !) and gameplay impressions , and the wait has become a bit more bearable. But even so, don't expect a whole lot of new promo materials for awhile - developer CD Projekt Red is busy getting the most bang from its buck by going back and digging deeper into that tantalizing tease we first saw as part of the Xbox E3 2018 press conference.

In a series of news posts on the Cyberpunk 2077 website, the developers go frame-by-frame through the trailer, giving more details and context to what we see. You've already seen how the extra info can take a scene like "Oh, that's a cool jacket " to "Oh, that's a jacket that not only looks cool, but also references a fictional rock band from the Cyberpunk 2020 tabletop RPG, which Cyberpunk 2077 is inspired by." But this month, we've got a few more teases about what life is like in Night City.

First up is a look at the calmer side of life, with a young child playing in virtual reality.

The news post reads: "In 2077, technology has become omnipresent. It’s used to automatize industry, bombard the masses with incessant advertising, replace human flesh and bone with circuitry and steel, and the list goes on. While cheap electronic devices and services are available to even some of the poorest members of society, most cannot afford to buy the newest toys or replace broken equipment. As a result, from a young age many learn to improvise and work with discarded scrap to make repairs, to build their own diversions, to craft their own weapons."

Could this be a hint at how the game's crafting system will work? Will we be picking up scrap in order to modify our weapons, repair our gear, and construct traps? We'll have to wait and see.

Another image from the trailer shows a dive bar:

"Night City is a diverse place with people from all walks of life, backgrounds, and cultures. As a result, there’s an array of nightlife establishments, each with their own appealing theme and atmosphere. Some Night City bars have a distinct old-school vibe, which is why, in the trailer, we spot a familiar sight - a classic style pool table that’s been retrofitted with minor technological enhancements."

This could be a tease about how not all tech is big and flashy, and perhaps some of our upgrades will be held together with more spit than oil and wires. It's also CD Projekt Red showing off the variety of environments players will explore. After all, what's an RPG without a trip to the local watering hole - mayhaps to follow up on rumors told by charismatic barkeeps?

Cyberpunk 2077 has no set release date, but you can follow CD Projekt Red's frame-by-frame analysis by checking in regularly on the official site. So far the posts have been coming once every two to three days.