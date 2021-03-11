Creed 3 gets a release date with Michael B. Jordan confirmed to direct

Creed 3 officially has a release date – and Michael B. Jordan has been confirmed as the movie's director. The third installment of the rebooted Rocky series is set to release on November 23, 2022.

As well as making his directorial debut, Jordan will still be in front of the camera, returning to the role of Adonis "Donnie" Creed, the son of Apollo Creed from the original Rocky movies. Jordan is also producing, with the script being penned by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin based on an outline by Creed director Ryan Coogler. Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad are also expected to reprise their roles as Bianca, Donnie's love interest, and Mary Anne, his step-mother.

"Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right," Jordan said in a statement. "Creed 3 is that moment – a time in my life where I've grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment."

He continued: "This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed's story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake."

The first Creed movie came out in 2015, with Creed II following in 2018 – the sequel follows Donnie as he prepares to face Viktor Drago in the ring – the son of Ivan Drago, the athlete who took the life of Donnie's father Apollo Creed in 1985's Rocky IV.