Cracks review

“If you have desire, nothing can stand in your way,” smoulders unconventional 1930s boarding-school teacher Miss G in Jordan (daughter of Ridley) Scott’s dark, auspicious debut.



Played with panache by Eva Green, Miss G inspires crushes in the diving-team girls. But the arrival of new Spanish student Fiamma (the convincingly self-possessed María Valverde) sparks a viciously jealous power struggle.



The rain-lashed landscape and haunting singing underpin the eerie, eroticised atmosphere.



Meanwhile, witty dialogue buoys the psychological tension as the story spirals to its dramatic conclusion.

