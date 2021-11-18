Amazon and Comixology delay their planned integration due to community feedback

Amazon's plans to integrate Comixology purchases and the the digital comics platform into Amazon.com itself have been put on hold. In a statement to Comixology users, Comixology CEO/co-founder (and Amazon's general manager of digital comics) David Steinberger has said the decision was due to unspecified "feedback we received from our community."

On September 1, Comixology announced the Amazon/Comixology integration plans , which included news of:

A new version of the Comixology app with flexible filtering and sorting, new navigation features

Read-while-downloading access

Instant reading on Android devices

Upgrades to its 'Guided View' technology

The availability of Comixology purchases on the Kindle platform

Accessibility of Comixology Originals titles on its sister Kindle Unlimited and Amazon Prime services.

Steinberger now says that the Amazon/Comixology integration and its related changes will be coming in "early next year."

(Image credit: Amazon/Comixology)

And for those not in the US and therefore not able to legally access Comixology Unlimited, the company states that they are aware of the demand for overseas access but "don't have anything to announce yet." In the interim, they point to their sister Kindle Unlimited which is available in some non-US territories with over 5000 comics, manga, and graphic novels, as well as all of the Comixology Originals titles. Once the planned 2022 Comixology upgrades take effect, Comixology 'borrows' will sync on both the Kindle and Comixology apps.

Look for more on Comixology's changes here at Newsarama.

If printed comics are more your thing, check out our guide to finding the right comic shop for you.