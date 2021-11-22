Comic supply chain recovering from ransomware attack

It appears that a key piece of the comics industry supply chain is largely back on track after suffering a ransomware attack in early November.

Diamond Comic Distributors has informed its client comic book shops and bookstores that shipments of the next round of new releases, the November 23/24 on-sale books, is proceeding as planned and no delays are expected. This is after two weeks of shipment delays as a result of the ransomware attack.

The distributor does note that shipments to its bookstore customers, as well as re-orders to both comic shops and bookstores, remains an issue - but Diamond aims to be back on track this week.

(Image credit: Diamond Comic Distributors)

Some of Diamond's websites still remain partially inaccessible, however, its IT department "has been working diligently" to get everything back online.

"We are in the process of implementing additional cybersecurity measures that are enhancing our network security," says a statement from a Diamond representative. "Once again, thank you for your ongoing cooperation, understanding, and support while we work to bring this situation to a close. Please stay tuned for updates over the coming days and weeks as our restoration efforts continue to progress quickly."

Diamond first became aware of a ransomware attack on its systems on November 5, and had to deal with interruptions to its public-facing websites as well as its operating systems to distribute comics from publishers to comic shops and bookstores. Comic book shipments for the second and third week of November experienced widespread delays

Ransomware attacks are a computer technique in which third parties gain access to private data and restrict access to it by its owners unless a ransom is paid. Newsarama's colleagues at TechRadar have written about ransomware extensively, especially in 2021 as it's grown to cause severe issues not just for business owners but the general public as well through attacks on schools, hospitals, fuel suppliers, and more.

Diamond is the exclusive distributor both in comic shops and bookstores for Image Comics, Dynamite Entertainment, Valiant Entertainment, and others. It is also the primary distributor of almost all print comics to the comic shop market, with the exception of DC and Marvel - although it does in some cases act as an intermediary distributor for those to some retailers as well.