Classic U.S. Agent comics coming back in print ahead of MCU debut

Ahead of U.S. Agent's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a new limited series, Marvel Comics is finally collecting the character's 2001 series and several other notable bits from his past.

As revealed in Marvel's just-released November 2020 solicitations, November 25's U.S. Agent: The Good Fight trade paperback will include:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Captain America #333 by Mark Gruenwald and Tom Morgan (1987)

U.S. Agent #1 - #3 by Jerry Ordway and Karl Kesel (2001)

The 'Boys will be Boys' back-up story from Avengers West Coast #100 by Jim Novak and Tom Tenney (1993)

And portions of Captain America #358-362 and #380-382

"An all-American hero with an attitude! First he was the heroic Super-Patriot, and then he was Steve Rogers' replacement as Captain America — but John Walker's true destiny lay in the red, white and black garb of the U.S.Agent, and these are some of his edgiest adventures!," reads Marvel's description of the collection.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"First, see how Walker comes to wield Cap's shield!," the synopsis continues. "Then, U.S.Agent hunts the murderous Scourge of the Underworld and seeks answers about mixed-up memories that throw his past into doubt! When U.S.Agent is handpicked by the Commission to take charge of the country's superhuman incarceration, it's his chance to finally get out of Captain America's shadow — unless a deadly conspiracy, a woman from his past and his own bullheadedness mess it all up!"

U.S. Agent: The Good Fight TPB goes on sale November 25.