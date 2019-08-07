Check out the Sims 4 and Moschino collection, available both in-game and IRL

The Sims 4 has a new stuff pack available and it's all about fashion, baby. The Moschino Stuff Pack trailer highlights all of the trendy garb you can snag for your Sims. EA writes , "Moschino is where pop culture meets the runway, and creative director Jeremy Scott is known for his tongue-in-cheek designs." Seems like the perfect fit for the Sims universe.

The pack includes branded bomber jackets, Moschino bears adorning dresses and tees, and Sims plumbob print bathing suits. There will also be some decor surprises for setting up your photo studio, because the pack gives you the chance to make your Sim a successful freelance fashion photographer (most packs just add objects). With this pack they can take on gigs that'll require them to snap pics of Sims in different outfits and send them to a client for approval, leveling up their Photography Skill along the way.

Moschino is also releasing a Sims capsule collection in the real world, so you can snag some limited edition Sims gear to rock. Called Moschino x The Sims , it includes some awesome graphic tees and hoodies, a lycra pixelated dress featuring the iconic Moschino belt print ($695), and pixel leggings that look like in-game jeans ($450). There's also phone cases, a backpack, and teeny tiny swimming briefs. With the pixelated textures and bright colors, all of the gear looks like it's been pulled straight from the Sims 4 universe. If you've got the cash and want to be fashion forward while showing off your Sims pride, this capsule collection is for you.

The Sims 4 Moschino Stuff Pack is available for PC and Mac on August 13, and console on September 3. The Moschino x The Sims collection is available for purchase now on Moschino's website.