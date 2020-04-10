Join us for the second GamesRadar Quiz! | Challenge Radar

Here we go again! Get your pen and paper at the ready for the second GamesRadar Quiz! We think it went quite well the first week, so we decided to try it again. Hopefully you'll play along too.

These quizzes are taking the place of our usual Challenge Radar events, where you dear reader, can challenge us to complete a variety of video game tasks each week. Because we physically can't film them from home - trust us, we've tried - we've switched things up a bit for some fun we hope you can all enjoy.

Like last week, there are four rounds: General Gaming Knowledge, followed by a round per major gaming platform (PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo). There are five questions per round too. So feel free to play along!

If you want to get involved, Challenge Radar goes out live on Twitter and Facebook every Friday at 4pm BST.

The 'normal' Challenge Radar will resume as soon as they let us go back into the office. But for now, prepare yourself each week to join us for more quizzing fun!

Thanks all.