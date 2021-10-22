CD Projekt Red's new studio is working on a Witcher or Cyberpunk 2077 spin-off

CD Projekt Red has acquired Drake Hollow and Flame in the Flood studio The Molasses Flood to develop a new project based on one of its existing IPs.

In a statement, CD Projekt Red says The Molasses Flood will work closely with its new parent studio, but won't be merged with any existing teams and will "keep their current identity." It isn't clear the type of games The Molasses Flood will be making now that it's being backed by a major studio, but CDPR says it's developing "its own ambitious project which is based on one of CD PROJEKT's IPs."

As CDPR's only known IPs are The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, it's safe to assume there's a new title coming from one of those two worlds, unless CDPR has a new IP up its sleeves we don't know about. But that would be a really weird way to announce a new IP, so it's very likely something related to the games we're familiar with.

"We’re always on the lookout for teams who make games with heart," CDPR president Adam Kiciński said. "The Molasses Flood share our passion for video game development, they’re experienced, quality-oriented, and have great technological insight. I’m convinced they will bring a lot of talent and determination to the Group."

The Molasses Flood also took to Twitter to share the news, writing: "We've joined the CD PROJEKT family, and are working on a project within one of their existing universes."

CDPR has established a few subsidiaries in various locations to support its various projects, and it acquired Cyberpunk 2077 support studio Digital Scapes in March, renaming it CD Projekt Red Vancouver. The Molasses Flood confirmed in its own statement that it won't be renamed, but will "probably add 'a CD Projekt Red' studio to that pretty often."

"When we started talking with CD Projekt, they made it clear that they weren't looking to simply absorb us, but rather embrace us and support our own culture and growth," The Molasses Flood's statement reads.

