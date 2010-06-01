Captain America super-suit details revealed

Superhero Captain America will wear not one by two suits in the upcoming First Avenger: Captain America .

JoBlo recently got the scoop, and report that America’s alt ego Steve Rogers will wear a suit that has “a practical WWII military look to it with some of the obvious Captain America flourishes”.

He will reportedly initially wear a costume inspired by the original comics, but then jump into a more combat-ready appendage once he enters active duty.

"It's hard to really pass judgement on a costume until you see it properly lit, in motion and doing what it's meant to do,” JoBlo note. “But based on what I saw, I'm pretty impressed with how they were able to adapt the costume for the film."

The final costume is said to consist of a white base with two red utility belts adding stripes, and a traditional army helmet with an A on the forehead. The shield (already briefly glimpsed in Iron Man 2 ) is also said to stay true to the original design.

Captain America , directed by Joe Johnston and starring Chris Evans, will hit theatres on 22 July 2011.

Suits you! What do you want to see Chris Evans wearing as America?