Capcom is this year's Best Studio at the Golden Joystick Awards

Capcom has won Best Studio at this year's Golden Joystick Awards.

The Japanese developer and publisher swept the award in a year that saw them release Resident Evil: Village and Monster Hunter Rise to great acclaim.

There was plenty of competition though, from the likes of Arkane, Double Fine, Housemarque, IO Interactive, and Draknek & Friends, who have all released some fantastic games this year. These include the likes of PS5 exclusives Deathloop (Arkane) and Returnal (Housemarque), indie sensation Bonfire Peaks (Draknek & Friends), and excellent sequels in Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine) and Hitman 3 (IO Interactive).

You can see the full list of nominees below:

Arkane

Capcom (Winner)

Double Fine

Draknek & Friends

Housemarque

IO Interactive

Still, while it was a strong list of contenders, Capcom's recent strong run has continued thanks to the likes of Resident Evil: Village (which has already won the Best Audio Golden Joystick this evening), as well as Monster Hunter Rise, a currently Nintendo Switch exclusive outing for the franchise, which will be coming to PC early next year.

Writing in our Monster Hunter Rise review, Hirun Cryer said: "Monster Hunter Rise is a great debut for Capcom’s franchise on the Nintendo Switch, smartly providing sublime new tools to the established arsenal like the Wirebug, and acting as a welcoming point of entry for newcomers with overly welcoming tutorial segments. "

And for fans of Capcom's games, this hot streak looks set to continue with Pragmata, a mysterious new-gen game coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2023, which we're yet to see anything more of than an impressive looking demo that was revealed at Sony's Future of Play showcase back in September 2020.