Read the full Cannes 2020 line-up now, including Pixar and Studio Ghibli’s latest movies

The Cannes 2020 Film Festival may have been shelved, but that hasn’t stopped the organisers revealing its full list of the 54 movies that will be given the prized ‘Official Selection’ label when they release in cinemas.

Courtesy of the official Cannes website, the list is made up of a diverse range of films and filmmakers, including Viggo Mortensen’s debut as a director in Falling, Pixar’s Soul, a new Studio Ghibli movie, and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch.

Steve McQueen – the director of 12 Years a Slave and Widows – has two films in the line-up, both of which focus on the racism suffered by the UK’s West Indian immigrant communities in the '60s and '70s. They are dedicated to the memory of George Floyd and are part of a six-part mini TV series that's essentially six films. There are also several first-time directors, newcomers to Cannes, documentaries, and animated movies all feature.

The Cannes Film Festival, which was originally set to run from May 12-23, will not be giving out its prestigious Palme D’or award to signify the best film of the event – last year won by Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, which later went on to win Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars.

Read on for the full Cannes 2020 list, and try and see how many you can tick off before next year’s event rolls around. You might just find the next Parasite.

The full list of Cannes 2020 Official Selection films

16 Printemps (directed by Suzanne Lindon)

9 Days at Raqqa (directed by Xavier de Lauzanne)

Ammonite (directed by Francis Lee)

Antoinette dans les Cévennes (directed by Caroline Vignal)

Aya and the Witch (directed by Goro Miyazaki)

Beginning (directed by Déa Kulumbegashvili)

Broken Keys (directed by Jimmy Keyrouz)

DNA (directed by Maïwenn)

Des Hommes (directed by Lucas Belvaux)

Druk (directed by Thomas Vinterberg)

El Olvido que Seremos (directed by Fernando Trueba)

Enfant Terrible (directed by Oskar Roehler)

Falling (directed by Viggo Mortensen)

February (directed by Kamen Kalev)

Flee (directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen)

Gagarine (directed by Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh)

Garçon Chiffon (directed by Nicolas Maury)

Good Man (directed by Marie-Castille Mention Schaar)

Heaven (directed by Im Sang-soo)

Here We Are (directed by Nir Bergman)

Ibrahim (directed by Samuel Gueismi)

In the Dusk (directed by Sharunas Bartas)

John and the Hole (directed by Pascual Sisto)

Josep (directed by Aurel)

La Mort du Cinema et de Mon Père Aussi (directed by Daniel Rosenberg)

Last Words (directed by Jonathan Nossiter)

Le Discours (directed by Laurent Tirard)

Les Deux Alfred (directed by Bruno Podalydès)

(Image credit: Disney/20th Century)

Limbo (directed by Ben Sharrock)

L’Origine du Monde (directed by Laurent Lafitte)

Mangrove and Lovers Rock (directed by Steve McQueen)

Memory House (directed by João Paulo Miranda Maria)

Nadia, Butterfly (directed by Pascal Plante)

Passion Simple (directed by Danielle Arbid)

Peninsula (directed by Sang-ho Yeon)

Pleasure (directed by Ninja Thyberg)

Rouge (directed by Farid Bentoumi)

Septet: The Story of Hong Kong (directed by Ann Hui, Sammo Kam-Bo Hung, Ringo Lam, Patrick Tam, Johnnie To, Tsui Hark, John Woo, Woo-Ping Yuen)

Si Le Vent Tombe (directed by Nora Martirosyan)

Slalom (directed by Charlène Favier)

Souad (directed by Ayten Amin)

Soul (directed by Pete Docter)

Striding into the Wind (directed by Wei Shujun)

Summer of ’85 (directed by François Ozon)

Sweat (directed by Magnus von Horn)

Teddy (directed by Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma)

The Billion Road (directed by Dieudo Hamadi)

The French Dispatch (directed by Wes Anderson)

The Real Thing (directed by Koji Fukada)

The Things We Say, The Things We Do (directed by Emmanuel Mouret)

The Truffle Hunters (directed by Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw)

True Mothers (directed by Naomi Kawase)

Un Médecin de Nuit (directed by Elie Wajeman)

Un Triomphe (directed by Emmanuel Courcol)

Vaurien (directed by Peter Dourountzis)