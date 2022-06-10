Cancelled Quake GBA port found on developer’s 256MB Flash Card

Since its release in 1996, Quake has had many ports, allowing FPS fans across a huge variety of platforms from Sega Saturn to Nintendo Switch to enjoy its high-speed action. It turns out that the game also had Game Boy Advance port that, until now, has never seen the light of day.

Forest of Illusion, a group dedicated to preserving Nintendo's history, revealed the unreleased version of Quake for GBA on Twitter. The port was worked on in 2002 by seasoned game developer Randy Linden, whose other projects include the SNES port of Doom. Lindin reached out to Forest of Illusion when he discovered a prototype for the game on a 256MB Flash Card in his storage.

Today we have preserved a cancelled Quake port for the GBA! It was originally being developed by @RandalLinden. If that name rings a bell, Linden is a veteran game developer best known for the creation of the BLEEM emulator as well as the groundbreaking SNES port of Doom!

The game looks hugely impressive for a handheld title, surpassing almost any other 3D game available on the Game Boy Advance at the time. "I've seen some impressive 3D games on the GBA, but nothing like this. I can't imagine how it would've looked like had it been released in a finished state," says one Twitter user (opens in new tab). You can see the game for yourself in the video below.

According to a blog post (opens in new tab) detailing the discovery, Forest of Illusion says that the game doesn't contain any assets from Quake and that Lindin hasn't contacted developer id Software about potentially using them. When asked by Twitter user schbirid (opens in new tab) if this meant the project was "unauthorized and unofficial", Lindin confirmed that it was (opens in new tab).

The decline in popularity for the GBA eventually led to Lindin repurposing the data to use in his own game, Cyboid. "Initially starting out titled as "Meat", Cyboid was created to be a small and fast-paced game that you could come back to over and over again. Definitely be sure to check it out!" says Forest of Illusion. You can do just that by visiting Lindin's website (opens in new tab).

