Call of Duty: Warzone duos mode is finally here

A Call of Duty: Warzone duos playlist was added today as part of a surprise update.

With this update, Warzone now supports solo, duo, trio, and quad playlists for its mainline battle royale mode, as well as a quad playlist for Plunder on the side. This is the first time a duos option has been available for the battle royale mode since Warzone's release in March. Like trios and quads, the duos playlist does give players the option to join solo and disable auto-fill, in case you find yourself in the mood for a slew of 2v1 engagements.

Warzone players have been asking for duos mode for months, but whenever it came up in interviews or other discussions, Infinity Ward generally maintained that it was investigating the best way to offer and structure playlists while accommodating all players. The perception was that nobody wanted to split the player base too heavily, but with tens of millions of registered players, that doesn't seem to be a concern for Warzone. Happily, it seems Infinity Ward is finally comfortable with adding a fourth playlist - and a permanent one at that, as there's no sign that duos is going away anytime soon.

The update containing duos mode is now live on PC and should be ready to go on your platform of choice the next time you boot up the game. Thankfully, it's a small one this time. No 30GB clunkers today.