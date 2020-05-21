It looks like Call of Duty: Warzone may be giving us Captain Price as an operator for season 4, based on a minute-long video reportedly sent out in marketing emails.

Breaking: New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 4 teasers sent via a marketing email; leads users to a website that plays this new videohttps://t.co/pCzBUPMLPG pic.twitter.com/CgaZHnJpGQMay 21, 2020

As GamesRadar previously reported , a cryptic notification was sent out yesterday to Call of Duty app users teasing an event or announcement of some kind for today, May 21. The notification stated that an interpreted message from a command outside of Verdansk requested an IP call with a priority target suspected to be "TARGET DENVER." The above video is the recording of that call, which appears to be between two well-known COD characters: Khaled Al-Asad and Vladimir Makarov.

Al-Asad warns Makarov that opposing forces are "enlisting the help of a senior operator" as a picture of a man with the same headwear taste as Captain Price appears on-screen. Al-Asad refers to him as "an old friend" and a "big" problem for the two bad actors. It certainly looks like Captain Price will be the next operator available in the Warzone Season 4, doesn't it?

But that's not all fans are gleaning from this phone call. If you played the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Spec Ops missions, you'll know that Khaled Al-Asad is the reason why Warzone (which is integrally tied into the plotline of Modern Warfare and, as we reported , will thread together plotlines for future games) takes place. Al-Asad leads the terrorist organization Al Qatala in an invasion of Verdansk.

While Al-Asad's reference of Price as an "old friend" could just be referring to their interactions in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, fans have been suggesting something even more interesting. Hadir Kadim, the supporting character turned secondary antagonist in Modern Warfare, betrays his sister Farrah and aligns the Urzikstan Liberation Force with Al-Qatala by stealing chemical weapons from the Russians. There have been whispers that Kadim could be Al-Asad, and this video only adds fuel to the fire. There's more on the "Kadim is Al-Asad" theory in this Reddit thread .

Is this the only big announcement coming for Warzone? Probably not. Stay tuned.