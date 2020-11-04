Call of Duty: Warzone players have weaponized ammo boxes

Call of Duty: Warzone players are certainly creative killers, whether it's using chopper blades to slice through grounded enemies or taking the all-important ammo box and using it as a weapon.

No, you can't drop the ammo box on an enemy's head (at least I don't think you can), but it's well-known that these boxes can blow up if they're shot at. That's why it's suggested you put one down in a safe space, in case an enemy team comes around the corner and sees your entire squad standing in the middle of Promenade East huddled around a box.

But Reddit user u/JLOC76 is doling out the "ammo boxes can explode" lesson with cold precision, as shown in the above video. They place one down at the top of the stairs in a building that is being invaded and retreat from the stairwell. As an enemy player runs up the steps, they shoot the ammo box, downing two and killing a Most Wanted player. Yes, it's killing with unnecessary extra steps, but it's still killing. I would have grabbed the ammo, but I'm different.

Warzone never ceases to surprise. As we previously reported , a player realized that you could parry a finishing move with a throwing knife. This is good to know, as I'm sick of getting attacked by that dang bat - but how would that parry work? I don't want to harm the bat, I just don't want to end up in the Gulag because of it.