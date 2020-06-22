Call of Duty: Modern Warfare developer suggests Grau will be nerfed as part of season 4 update

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone "weapon tuning" will be a major part of an incoming update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 , Infinity Ward has confirmed.

In response to a question on Twitter about the Grau being nerfed, Infinity Ward's co-design director of multiplayer Joe Cecot promised that "a batch of weapon tuning" is being developed as part of "the mid season update", explaining that new sets of Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes will reveal more details at a later date.

We have a batch of weapon tuning in the works for the mid season update. Patch notes will outline when they drop :) https://t.co/QlaTguFOLJJune 19, 2020

The Grau is the current meta's most powerful assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and the go-to choice for many a loadout, especially in Warzone. That's great for those who enjoy it's low recoil and high damage rate, but not so fun for those often caught on the other end of its sights.

The first-person shooter has seen its fair share of over-powered weapons across the course of its run since releasing back in 2019, most notably with the Modern Warfare 725 shotgun, which got heavily nerfed at the tail end of last year.

We'll see just how far Infinity Ward decides to go when it comes to the Grau however, as the studio no doubt wants it to remain a viable choice for multiplayer, even if it needs taking down a peg or two. We'll be sure to keep you updated if and when that happens over the coming weeks here at GamesRadar.